WRC 10 Free Update Adds More Historical Rallies, New Asphalt Challenge

This year more than even, WRC 10 has become the ultimate entertainment resource for rally fans. Thanks to its historical content, WRC 10 players get to race on some of the most iconic tacks in the rally history.
With the latest free update, WRC 10 includes 9 historical rallies, including Acropolis, San Remo, Germany and Argentina. Over the weekend, developer KT Racing added three new historic events, featuring famous driver and co-driver duos in their original cars: the 1980 Rally Portugal with Walter Rohrl and Christian Geistdorfer in their Fiat 131 Abarth, the 1981 Rally Finland with Ari Vatanen and David Richards in their Ford Escort MkII 1980, and the 2017 Rally Portugal with Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia in their Ford Fiesta WRC.
WRC 10 already features more than 20 mythical cars, legendary drivers such as Carlos Sainz, Sebastien Loeb, Colin McRae and Tommi Makinen, so as long as you own the base game, you should have access to all content, including everything that’s been added in the most recent update.
Speaking of the last update, KT Racing also added a new asphalt challenge: Renties Ypres Rally Belgium. The even was added to the calendar in early 2021 will allow players to experience new asphalt country roads. In the game, the Ypres rally consists of 7 stages plus a shakedown.
Last but not least, the co-driver mode has been improved with the addition of a complete lexicon that makes the experience more accessible to players. The new improvements should also make the co-driver mode more immersive than ever before. Noted using a QTE system, the co-driver will play an important part in the race by announcing the pace notes correctly but also staying in the rhythm.
More importantly, the team at KT Racing announced that another free update will be released in November, which will add even more content for rally fans, so stay tuned for more good stuff.
