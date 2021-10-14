The Subaru Rally Car That Started It All Is For Sale

3 WRC 10 Review: The Best Game in the World Rally Championship Series (PC)

6 photos Every amazing innovation and experience that the Subaru Impreza, the WRX, and the STI have bestowed upon us can trace its heritage all the way back to this single WRC car. And you can buy it.



Retired racing cars aren't all that uncommon on the used car market. Even super rare ones like



That availability can't be said of cars like the 1993 Subaru Impreza Prodrive for sale in France at Artcurial. It was built by Prodrive, the



It was even driven by some of the most famous racing drivers in WRC and Subaru history, including Peter "Possum" Bourne, Ari Vatanen, and even Colin Mcrae. Notably, Vatanen drove this exact car, chassis 93-004, to the very first points ever scored by an Impreza at the 1000 Lakes Rally.



While it never won a race, those signified a point in history where the Legacy faded away and a whole new legend began as the Impreza started dominating the World Rally Championship. Many of those wins came at the hands of Colin Mcrae in an identical Impreza.



This one has lived a great life since retiring from full-time racing. After more than a decade in storage, it was bought by an Australian rally enthusiast that had seen Possum Bourne race before his untimely death.



It was fully restored, and then the owner started using it. It even took part in the 2019 Adelaide Motorsport Festival Tarmac Rally. Perhaps the most special part of its life since retirement though was when Colin McRae's brother Alister McRae got to have a go in the car.





