3 WRC 6, The Official Game Of The FIA World Rally Championship, Is Closing In

More on this:

Watch: Colin McRae's Subaru Impreza WRC 1997 in WRC 10 Gameplay Trailer

We’re less than a month away from WRC 10’s release and developer KT Racing has started to hype the game. The official FIA World Rally Championship video game is set to debut on September 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. 9 photos



To take the top spot, Colin McRae had to overcome some of the best drivers of that decade: Tommi Makinen and



WRC 10 promises more than 22 historic events featuring rally stars such as



The next installment in the WRC series brings some never-before-seen content, such as four new 2021 rallies (Estonia, Croatia, Belgium, and Spain), six historic rallies (Acropolis, San Remo, Germany, Argentina, and more), 120 special stages, 52 official teams from the 2021 season (WRC, WRC2, WRC3, Junior WRC), and 20 legendary cars from Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and more.



Last but not least, developer KT Racing also promises one of the best-developed and most complete Career Mode in a racing game. And for those who love to compete, WRC 10 will offer daily and weekly challenges, as well as clubs so that players can create their own competitions measure themselves against the community.



Until then, fans of the series can enjoy a short gameplay trailer that shows off Colin McRae’s iconic Subaru Impreza WRC 1997 car, which helped him achieve one of the most stunning victories of his career at the 1997 Rallye Sanremo.To take the top spot, Colin McRae had to overcome some of the best drivers of that decade: Tommi Makinen and Carlos Sainz . What’s interesting about this historic event is the folks at KT Racing have decided to add it to the game, but only players who pre-order WRC 10, either the Standard or Deluxe versions, will be able to access the race from the game’s History Mode.WRC 10 promises more than 22 historic events featuring rally stars such as Sebastien Loeb , Sebastien Ogier, Carlos Sainz, Peter Solberg, Tommi Makinen, Colin McRae, Ari Vatanen, Marcus Gronholm, Walter Rohrl, and many more.The next installment in the WRC series brings some never-before-seen content, such as four new 2021 rallies (Estonia, Croatia, Belgium, and Spain), six historic rallies (Acropolis, San Remo, Germany, Argentina, and more), 120 special stages, 52 official teams from the 2021 season (WRC, WRC2, WRC3, Junior WRC), and 20 legendary cars from Alpine, Audi, Lancia, Subaru, Ford, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and more.Last but not least, developer KT Racing also promises one of the best-developed and most complete Career Mode in a racing game. And for those who love to compete, WRC 10 will offer daily and weekly challenges, as well as clubs so that players can create their own competitions measure themselves against the community.