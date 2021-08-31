WRC 10 Video Shows the Impact of Sound for a Realistic Simulation

5 NASCAR 21: Ignition Video Drops Some Juicy Details About the Game

If you live in Europe, you’ll be able to play WRC 10 , the official game of the FIA World Rally Championship, as early as September 2. But, unfortunately, players in North America won’t be able to jump behind the wheel until September 7, so it’s going to be a while. 6 photos



It looks like the WRC 10 team has paid particular attention to the rendering of engine sounds, which means we should expect the cars in the game to sound as close as those in real life as possible (if not identical). To turn WRC 10 into an immersive driving experience, the folks at KT Racing have recorded real racing models and integrated them into the game.



The recordings allow to capture sounds from different sources and perspectives, to retransmit the sound effects as close as possible to the players’ behaviors and actions. Developers explain that once different sources are recorded, they are processed, mixed, and integrated into WRC 10 on each vehicle.



Typically, racing games also include environmental sounds for a total immersion, but not many manage to capture the vibes. The



WRC 10 will be available on September 2 (September 7 in North America) on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and on Nintendo Switch at a later date.



WRC 10 will be available on September 2 (September 7 in North America) on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and on Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Until then, developer KT Racing and publisher NACON have put together a new video that emphasizes the importance of sound in a realistic simulation game like WRC 10. Beyond the tight, accurate physics and the faithful recreation of tracks and cars, a realistic car simulation should also benefit from outstanding sound, otherwise it will lack immersion.