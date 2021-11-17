Elon Musk Asked for a Plan to Help End World Hunger: the WFP Gave Him One

Antonio Giovinazzi Joins Formula E, Will Race for DRAGON / PENSKE Autosport

With Formula 1’s Alfa Romeo Racing deciding against bringing back Antonio Giovinazzi for the 2022 season, the Italian driver has already found a seat for next year, except in Formula E – where he will join DRAGON / PENSKE Autosport and race alongside Sergio Sette Camara. 6 photos



Interestingly enough,



“As soon as it was made public that I would not be in Formula 1 next year, I decided to participate in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. It is a category which I always followed, and I am thrilled to be part of DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT in this all-electric racing series, in which I have already tested three years ago. I would like to thank Jay Penske who immediately showed great interest for having me on board,” said the Italian driver.



He also added that he can’t wait until testing kicks off in Valencia at the end of this month and that he will do his best in order to help his team succeed.



Giovinazzi made his F1 debut with Sauber in 2017, before becoming an Alfa Romeo driver during a three-year spell between 2019 and the end of this season. The 27-year-old has started 59 Grands Prix and amassed a total of 19 points. Interestingly enough, Giovinazzi does have some Formula E experience, after climbing behind the wheel of a fully electric race car back in 2018 at the Marrakesh Rookie Test with Virgin. He even came close to matching the times set by Season 7 champion Nyck de Vries. We have a feeling that he's going to put on a great show in Formula E, especially since he's used to racing cars that are considerably more powerful and have way more downforce so that you can corner more aggressively. Even on a slow street circuit like Monaco (the adapted version), a Formula 1 car is still faster than a Formula E one – by as much as 20 seconds.