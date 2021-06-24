Alfa Romeo Marks 111th Anniversary by Starting Deliveries of Giulia GTA and GTAm

That means it's 111 years since Alfa Romeo has been a major actor on the automotive scene. The only thing to ever slow this team down have been the two world wars, and the usual economics. Several events have been announced and are underway as we speak to mark this company’s anniversary.
The main event is the delivery of the first Giulia GTA and GTAm models, limited to 500 units. The anniversary also coincides with the upcoming Austrian F1 Grand Prix, set to kick off on July 1, 2021. In the spirit of the occasion, Alfa has also decked out the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo with a ton of red cars and even whipped up a few activities for public and private enjoyment.
Since some folks were inspired enough and rich enough to order a new Giulia GTA and GTAm, today looks to be the day they’re patience wears off. Delivery of the first of 500 units is to begin, making a few lucky folks really happy.
HP/liter). Now, this vehicle is heralded as a road-legal sedan that’s track ready, so it’s got to be fast. Zero-to-100-kilometer (62 miles) time is recorded at around 3.6 seconds.
With the inclusion of carbon fiber, aluminum, and other lightweight alloys, plus 50 years of track experience brought by Sauber Engineering, you can bet your bottom dollar that someone is zipping round with a smile on their face today.
The only real difference between the two models is a reduction in weight due to removal of the rear bench and replacement of several other body components for the GTAm. The GTAm is also equipped with Sabelt 6-point sport seats, and a roll bar. In total, the GTAm weighs up to 100 kg (220.5 lbs) less than the Giulia Quadrifoglio on which the GTA and GTAm are based.
What’s also special about this anniversary are the events organized at the museum. Aside from visitors seeing countless Alfa Romeo vehicles from the entire history of the Milanese brand and embarking on tours and activities, Alfa Romeo is also including an interactive live link with its F1 team’s drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.
Also available to visitors are two in-depth lectures on brand history and several other talks, including one on the 4C prototype. As a special perk for 4C owners, they will also be invited to parade their vehicles on the museum track.
If you happen to be on the private guest list or even decide to go without an invitation, as the museum is open to the public, make sure you wear some hue of red. Yes, it’s a dress code. If you really want to impress, Alfa Red, a.k.a. AR 501 is the hue of choice.
