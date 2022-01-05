Alpine Launches New Android Auto and CarPlay Head Units

One of the easiest and most convenient ways to get Android Auto or CarPlay in a car that wasn’t fitted from the factory with such capabilities is a head unit upgrade.
And right now, there are plenty of aftermarket receivers out there, many of which support both Android Auto and CarPlay, either with a cable or wirelessly.
Alpine used the CES 2022 show to introduce a new pair of multimedia receivers, and this time, their specifications are quite impressive.
Called Halo Floating Touchscreen Receivers, the two new models come with 9- and 11-inch displays and support both wired and wireless Android Auto and CarPlay. Integrating lossless audio support, the two units use a 1-DIN chassis, so they should fit the majority of cars out there.
Needless to say, they also include several other new-gen capabilities, such as Bluetooth, HDMI input and output, parking camera inputs, a built-in amplifier, AUX, and dual-USB input.
But without a doubt, the star of the show is the floating screen. Part of Alpine’s Halo lineup, the displays boast a 1280x720 pixels resolution, allowing for several adjustments to better align with the design of every cabin. The screens can therefore be adjusted for the right height, depth, and angle using a dedicated mounting bracket that’s available in the box.
On the other hand, what could be a major shortcoming for those who wanted to buy an aftermarket media receiver is certainly the price.
The new Alpine head units don’t come cheap, and the 9-inch version, for example, can be had in the United States for $999.95. At the same time, its 11-inch sibling will be sold for $1,199.
In other words, the new models are two of the most expensive aftermarket media receivers currently available out there, so it remains to be seen how many customers end up buying them for an upgraded infotainment experience behind the wheels.
Alpine says both models are projected to hit the shelves at some point in February in the United States.
