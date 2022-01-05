Alpine Launches New Android Auto and CarPlay Head Units

More on this:

1 Pioneer Releases Head Unit Firmware Update with CarPlay Split-Screen Support

2 Dissecting the Pioneer DMH-1500NEX, a Compelling Android Auto Head Unit

3 Want Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay? This Head Unit Has Both (And Even More)

4 This Is the Alpine ILX-F411, a Humongous Android Auto and CarPlay Head Unit

5 A Closer Look at Sony XAV-AX150, the Affordable Android Auto and CarPlay Head Unit