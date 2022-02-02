Hybrids Beat Diesels in Europe for the First Time, It's Not by a Landslide

For the first time, self-charging hybrid cars have outsold diesel-engined automobiles in Europe. The change happened in 2021, and the analysis of figures has just begun, as they need to be centralized from all countries on the continent. The difference between diesels and hybrids is not what you might call a landslide.
To be specific here, we are writing about a difference of 48 vehicles out of over 1,9 million units. Last year, Europe had 1,901,191 diesel-engined automobiles registered as new vehicles.
Meanwhile, the same market recorded 1,901,239 self-charging hybrid automobiles registered as new vehicles in the same period, as data from ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, shows.
Back in 2020, diesel-engined automobile registrations added up to 2,77 million units in Europe, which means that their popularity has significantly decreased. It is worth noting that several manufacturers have ditched their diesel-engined model versions in 2020 and 2021, which means that there were fewer to choose from.
Throughout 2021, Europeans registered almost 880,00 electric vehicles. When compared to overall car registrations in Europe last year, it means that one in eleven new automobiles registered in 2021 was a battery-electric vehicle.
When compared to the results of 2020, sales of electric vehicles in Europe grew in 2021 by 63 percent, as 878,500 units were registered. Many of those sales were aided by the existence of government subsidies, which also helped plug-in hybrid sales grow in Europe by 70 percent in 2021, as they reached almost 867,100 units.
The increase in popularity of electric vehicles, along with hybrids of all types, has led to a lower margin of registrations for gasoline-engined automobiles.
According to ACEA figures, 40 percent of newly registered passenger cars in Europe last year had a gasoline engine under their hood. Back in 2020, 48 percent of new passenger cars registered on the Old Continent had a gasoline engine under their hood.
