Gas-Powered Enthusiast Cars Are a Dying Breed, Get Them While You Still Can

There’s no kidding around here. Fossil fuel cars are nearly done. Yes, they will stick around for a decade or so to ease the transition to zero-emission vehicles, but soon enough nobody’s going to enthusiastically announce a brand-new car that's cool, powerful, and uses only gas. Here’s why you should get ready to take advantage of what’s currently on the market or what’s going to be taken out of it very soon.





There is a slight chance plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) might be able to survive for a bit longer, but even these partly electrified vehicles will become a thing of the past after 2030. That is, of course, if global powers manage to not drag everyone into an armed conflict.



And I’m not going to bet on range extender vehicles either. They aim to use an engine only as a generator in the most efficient way possible. They might be better than It's serious

But let’s get back to why gas-powered enthusiast cars are doomed. Europe, for example, is making the research and development of gasoline engines unprofitable for automakers. Companies are expecting the Euro 7 standard to be severely strict. Forcing carmakers to lower the emissions to levels believed impossible only five or six years ago while



ICE ) vehicles starting from 2027 when the A3 and A6 are reportedly planned to be sold as EV -only cars.



Canada already decided that 2035 is the last year when new fuel-burning vehicles will be sold to customers. The UK established 2030 as the year to give up on selling new cars that come with tailpipes, but the country will allow hybrids to be available to customers until 2035. The U.S. remains undecided on the matter for now, even though the current administration supports EVs. Some might argue that changing the



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ), nonetheless, decided that cars manufactured from 2024 and until 2026 must consume less fuel. Known as the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE), this policy change essentially forces automakers to invest in new, very efficient engines or transform their current ones.



All these upcoming changes mean only one thing – it’s going to be increasingly harder to make pure gas-powered cars. Automakers will either electrify their lineup or they’ll just give up on what can’t be easily upgraded. Not because they want to, but as a consequence of EVs being expensive to develop and manufacture. That's the future and they must remain competitive.Where does all this leave enthusiasts? In a very good place!

No matter what your beliefs are, it’s important to make changes worldwide when it comes to cars that run on fossil fuels. An engine could become as efficient as possible, and it would continue to burn gas or diesel and emit harmful gasses to the environment. Even if some countries like China or India and some companies like Chevron, Saudi Aramco, or BP could be blamed for producing large quantities of carbon dioxide – a gas that amplifies the greenhouse effect and leads to global warming – transportation is still a major contributor to the world pollution. Just in the EU, a quarter of the total yearly CO2 emissions came from transportation, of which road transportation accounted for over 71%.



The aviation industry needs to change as well, but that’s a topic we’ll leave aside for another time.



Thus, it’s clear that a change must happen, and governments of developed economies are preparing for it. Well, then, what’s left for the enthusiast? A great opportunity.







But the real value is hidden in cars like the all-new BMW M5 CS, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (not yet revealed), or even the



And, if you need proof, just look at Ferrari. The 488’s predecessor – the Ferrari 458 – jumped in value as soon as people learned that they were moving to a turbocharged power unit from a naturally aspirated one. Even better, look at Lamborghini and how they’re trying to keep the naturally aspirated V10s and V12s for as long as possible on the market.



Automakers will rush in two or three years to launch or announce final editions of their most popular vehicles. Generally, they will make sure to not sell many of them, which will only make these special units more attractive in the long run. Just make sure to buy the right thing. A manual Toyota Supra won’t be as attractive as a Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock in a decade or so.



And that’s why enthusiasts should follow their favorite brand, keep in touch with a good dealer, and make sure there’s enough money in the bank to get their hands on special edition cars that will be the last hurrah for gas-powered enthusiast vehicles. Be it V8s, V12s, W12s, and even good in-line six-cylinder engines, knowing that buying them from the manufacturer is impossible forever will drive their prices into the stratosphere.



Picking an enthusiast car in the next five to seven years won’t be just a selfish thing to do for yourself, but a great way of making sure there’s an appreciating asset sitting in your garage. Just make sure you’re on the right list.



