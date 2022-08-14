A 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Just Became Available, Bidders Are Already on It

Getting a brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is nearly impossible right now. But well-off enthusiasts that still want the thrills provided by the Stuttgart-based manufacturer can pick the “simple” GT4, which entertains drivers in a similar but slightly toned-down fashion. Here’s how you could end up with a performance-oriented coupe that’s able to make any gearhead smile without attracting too much attention in the process.
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 packs a naturally aspirated four-liter flat-six engine that puts out 414 HP (420 PS) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. It’s tuned to make a little more power than the model that carries the GTS badge, but some fans of the brand argue this performance vehicle is better than even the famous 911.
Whatever side you’re on, nobody who knows what Porsche stands for could ever turn down an offer like this one. In this day and age, having the chance to buy a 718 Cayman GT4 is like winning the enthusiast’s lottery. If you’re not ready to put up with the waiting times and go through the selection process for an allocation, then an auction could be the answer you were looking for. This particular model comes with less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) on the odometer and is equipped rather well.
According to the description published on the auctioning platform, the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 that’s up for grabs until next Sunday has an exterior finished in Shark Blue plaint, seatbelts that match this good-looking shade of blue, and many other options that make it special. It even has the Chrono Pack and the Light Design Pack.
But the thing enthusiasts will most likely appreciate is the six-speed manual transmission. It involves the driver in the process and gives the person behind the wheel more control. The entire experience is amplified.
The information provided by the seller for BaT also confirms this vehicle has been well specced out from the very beginning. This isn’t a Porsche that should be used only on the track because it could very well serve as a daily driver since it comes with an advanced lighting system, a Bose surround-sound system, tinted windows, and CarPlay.
People are already jumping on this opportunity. The vehicle has just been put up for auction, and it has already registered two bids that upped the price to $72,022 at the time of writing. Members of the community anticipate this vehicle will go well into the six-figure mark.
