911 Turbo S Drag Races 918 Spyder, This Is What a $1 Million Gap Looks Like

If you ever played Need for Speed: Porsche growing up, you'll remember how slow the 356 A was. Over 60 years ago, this kind of vehicle would usually run on a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine with just 59 hp and 81 lb-ft (110 Nm) of torque. But technology has come a long way since, and the fastest Porsche known to man is now the King of the Nürburgring with a fast lap of five minutes and 19 seconds.