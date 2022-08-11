Porsche Taycan “GT3 Hyper Widebody” Seems in Love With Roof Box EV Road Trips

Porsche has delivered another masterful strike with the introduction of its long-awaited battery-powered Taycan limousine and shooting brake. But now, after a few years on the market, how do we keep things fresh?
Well, for example, in July the German premium automaker rolled out a massive software update for all Taycan versions to (try and) make it better overall. Of course, that same month it also had to recall more than 40k examples of the series at a global level to again show that early adopter woes are not over yet.
Then, probably just to try and cover up some of the bad publicity of a Porsche not being the reliability hero everyone expected it to be, a Taycan Turbo S broke the Nürburgring Nordschleife EV lap record (7 minutes and 33.3 seconds) for the 20.8-kilometer (12.9-mile) extended version of the track. And that was enough to snatch the crown away from an American trespasser – Tesla’s Model S Plaid.
But over across the virtual realm, things are a bit quirkier. Someone who loves CGI mashups above all else and also wants to “Ute all the cars” caused a bit of outrage among Porsche fans with a digital Taycan coupe utility that seemed ready for the Australian racetracks rather than the outback. Now, luckily, another pixel master is cleverly making the Porsche EV enthusiasts feel proud of his branch yet again.
Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media, is back after an academics-related absence with yet another cool and posh EV transformation. The latest experimental transformation ditches the Asian zone in favor of a stylish Euro hero – but still does not drop out of motorsport-related antics. Albeit this time around, there is also a summer road trip twist.
So, what we have here is a Porsche Taycan “Zephyr Hyper Widebody Concept,” an EV limousine that has become the zero-emissions sibling of the cool Porsche 911 (992) GT3. But then again, the matching GT3 aesthetics also take a swing at long-distance travelers with a stunning, digitally matched rooftop box set piece!
