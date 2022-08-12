2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS Facelift Spied for the First Time

Currently, the Cayenne is Porsche's largest SUV, but that is set to change in a few years. A few years ago, the Cayenne Coupe was introduced as an alternative body style in the range, and the time has come for its facelift to be implemented. As we have accustomed you, we have spy shots of its first sighting in public.
The example in the photo gallery is a Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS, which is the most powerful version of this body variant of Cayenne in series production. Before the facelift, the V8-engined model could pride itself on having a 460-horsepower on tap and 620 Nm (457 lb.-ft.) of twist.
The mentioned resources were enough for a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph), as well as a 0-62 mph (100 kph) sprint that is done in just 4.5 seconds.
Porsche has no intention of making the facelift slower, so there might be a slight improvement in the figures that were mentioned above, but the vehicle could be made faster through other means. The German marque is known for incremental improvements brought to its models in time, and the Cayenne Coupe will make no exception.
The first sighting of the prototype of the Cayenne Coupe facelift happened near the Nürburgring. The prototype is still camouflaged in certain areas, such as the front bumper, rear bumper, headlights, and taillights. Those elements are receiving changes, but other aspects might also be modified.
The headlights come with a deceiving plastic foil over them, so do not judge their look just yet, as that element is meant to help them be useful for their intended purpose, while concealing the interior design. The rear lights continue to be joined in the middle, while their interior design is concealed with the help of a dedicated vinyl.
As you can see, Porsche took the coupe-styled SUV to the track on its first public outing to continue its development in the desired direction. While the Cayenne Coupe should continue to have the practical aspects of an SUV in the bag, the vehicle must also be capable of sporty driving.
