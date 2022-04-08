2023 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Spied on the Nurburgring, Is Ready to Rumble

Porsche continues its testing program for the Cayenne facelift, and this time it has been spotted on the Nürburgring. Back in January, the prototypes were being tested in Sweden for their winter trials, but now is the time for the engineers to put the Cayenne through its paces on the world's most demanding racetrack.
Just like before, the Cayenne facelift has camouflage over its taillights, so do not be fooled by their appearance. The camouflage involves black tape, as well as other elements, to disguise the real design of the taillights.
Another unusual aspect is the rear wiper, which is not a production part, and it looks improvised. It goes without saying that the production car will have a different type of wiper. If we take a closer look at it, we cannot help but wonder what it could have looked like if it had a concealed rear wiper using the rear wing. Maybe next time.
Otherwise, the Cayenne looks great in debadged form, in case you were about to get one and were considering if you should get it with or without badges. Okay, perhaps the turbo model, as is the case with this example, may keep one badge on it, just because it has an iconic font.
We cannot help but appreciate the fact that Porsche has refrained from moving the turn signals away from the taillights and into the rear bumper, as many manufacturers have done with their SUVs. The move is strange from a styling point of view, and it is merely a design choice, and we are happy that Porsche has not taken it.
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne was expected to be revealed this Spring, and this may still happen, as it is believed to reach showrooms this summer, so things should be moving along quickly from that point of view.
As we already knew, the facelifted Cayenne will come with new headlights, a redesigned front end, an overhauled interior, and several other changes.
