2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Unveiled, Deliveries Start in May

Selected Porsche Cayenne models can now be ordered in the Platinum Edition. The latter is not entirely new as an idea within the Porsche range, as the German marque has previously offered it with the Cayenne years ago.
To mark this special edition of the second-best-selling model in the Porsche range in 2021, the marque has selected a satin Platinum paint finish for specific design elements, along with increasing the standard equipment range for the Platinum Edition models.
The designated finish is only available with certain body colors, including solid white or black, metallic finished in Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue, and Jet Black.
The special color called Crayon is also available for order with a Cayenne Platinum Edition. That particular shade is also referred to as "Chalk," and it looks different depending on the lighting. It is easy to understand that it will bring a timeless contrast with satin-finished ornaments.
Customers can order the Platinum Edition of the Cayenne, Cayenne S, Cayenne E-Hybrid, and their corresponding variants with a Coupé body. Each Platinum Edition model will get satin-finished ornaments for the inlays in the slats of the air intakes, the Porsche lettering in the rear LED light strip, as well as the model designation at the rear.
Moreover, Cayenne Platinum Edition comes standard with 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are exclusively reserved for this special edition of the SUV, and they cannot be had in a different color. The side window trims are painted black, and the same goes for the tips of the sport tailpipes.
Once inside, customers will notice the Crayon-colored seatbelts, as well as the brushed aluminum door entry sill ornaments. The latter also notes "Platinum Edition," to underline the fact that the reader is entering a special Porsche Cayenne. The trim elements on the inside are silver-colored, and they match well with the aluminum interior pack.
From an equipment perspective, the Cayenne Platinum Edition of 2022 comes with a panoramic roof as standard, privacy glass, a Bose surround-sound system, eight-way-adjustable leather sports seats, an analog clock on the dashboard, and LED headlights that also include the company's Dynamic Light System (PDLS).
We must also mention the fact that the Porsche Crest is present on both the front and rear headrests. That is a nice touch that can be ordered on other models as well.
As usual, if customers want more from their upcoming Porsche, the company's Exclusive Manufaktur division is there to supply additional refinement in any desired area.
In other words, customers can probably order almost any color with a Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition, as well as other modifications they may desire with the help of this division. We suggest checking with a dealer just to be sure. The Exclusive Manufaktur division is Porsche's bespoke arm for special orders, in case you were not aware of them.
