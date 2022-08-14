1967 Plymouth Barracuda Parked for 40 Years Flexes Original Engine, Unique Patina

1967 marked the debut of the second-generation Barracuda, and needless to say, it witnessed the introduction of several important changes, including a refresh of the engine lineup.
The standard unit continued to be the 225 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder engine, but at the same time, Plymouth also offered several V8 options, starting with the 273 (4.5-liter) available in both 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions and ending with the 383 (6.3-liter) big-block with 270 horsepower.
The Barracuda that someone has recently listed on eBay is one of the 1967 models that were born with a 273 under the hood. Of course, it’s not hard to figure out from the pics that the car now comes in a rough condition, but seller x*static*x guarantees the patina easily sets it apart from the rest of the crowd.
The 273 2-barrel is the original engine that came with the car, but as anyone could easily guess, it no longer starts. It does turn over, so maybe it could still be brought back to life with proper fixes.
This Barracuda spent no more, no less than 4 decades in storage, and the seller claims the original owner passed away and left the car to a close friend. The last time the vehicle has been on the road was in 1982, and nothing has changed since then.
It continues to be mostly original, with the floors, the trunk, and so on still flexing the sheets of metal that were installed by Plymouth when the vehicle rolled off the assembly lines. But of course, the car still requires plenty of fixes, especially if a restoration process is started and the target is a perfect-10 condition.
The good news is the car is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, so the highest bidder will take it home. The top offer at the time of writing is close to $2,100.
The Barracuda that someone has recently listed on eBay is one of the 1967 models that were born with a 273 under the hood. Of course, it’s not hard to figure out from the pics that the car now comes in a rough condition, but seller x*static*x guarantees the patina easily sets it apart from the rest of the crowd.
The 273 2-barrel is the original engine that came with the car, but as anyone could easily guess, it no longer starts. It does turn over, so maybe it could still be brought back to life with proper fixes.
This Barracuda spent no more, no less than 4 decades in storage, and the seller claims the original owner passed away and left the car to a close friend. The last time the vehicle has been on the road was in 1982, and nothing has changed since then.
It continues to be mostly original, with the floors, the trunk, and so on still flexing the sheets of metal that were installed by Plymouth when the vehicle rolled off the assembly lines. But of course, the car still requires plenty of fixes, especially if a restoration process is started and the target is a perfect-10 condition.
The good news is the car is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, so the highest bidder will take it home. The top offer at the time of writing is close to $2,100.