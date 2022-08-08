TechArt Makes the Porsche 911 GT3 Race-Proof, Says Sports Car "Opens Up a Sound Festival"

The modern-day Porsche 911 GT3 has been tuned by TechArt, and it is an interesting proposal, just like the rest of their projects. Modifications revolve around the exterior, cabin, and oily bits.
Starting on the outside, the German sports car features an aerodynamic package comprising a chin spoiler, front air intake panel, front hood, new fenders that are 15 mm (0.6 in) wider than the OEM parts, side skirts, rear diffuser, and wing. Everything was made of carbon fiber, and can be freely configured, TechArt says.
The wheels came from the aftermarket world too. They feature central locking, can be customized, and measure 9.5x20 inches at the front, and 12x21 inches at the rear. A stainless steel sports exhaust system represents the only oily upgrade. The valve-controlled upgrade “opens up a sound festival,” the tuner claims, and was specifically developed for the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 with Touring Package.
Offering a racing feel, the cockpit of the tuned German sports car has a roll bar made according to the current FIA regulations. Welded by hand from high-strength steel, and available in matte black or paint-ready, the roll bar provides additional safety in case things go south. The six-point racing harnesses, available in red, green, yellow, or black, can only be used on racetracks, and sport embossed TechArt lettering. A choice of leather, Alcantara, heritage fabrics, and so on is available for the interior too.
Interested parties can already order the entire upgrades available for the Porsche 911 GT3, and deliveries will kick off from October. TechArt hasn’t said anything about the pricing part, but anyone who can afford to blow a minimum of $169,700 (official MSRP in the United States) on the 911 GT3, before destination, should have no problem with it. That said, you will have to reach out to the tuner to find out how much everything costs.
