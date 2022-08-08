TechArt Makes the Porsche 911 GT3 Race-Proof, Says Sports Car "Opens Up a Sound Festival"

More on this:

1 Porsche 911 GT3 Gives Its Last Breath in Warehouse, Video Is Agonizing to Watch

2 TechArt's Porsche 911 GTS Is Red With Anger – At Supercars for Being More Powerful

3 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spied for the First Time, Hits the Ring

4 TechArt Tunes the Porsche Taycan, Calls It an e-Athlete

5 All-New TechArt GTstreet R Is a 788 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Gone Ballistic