Video: Ram 1500 TRX With Muffler Delete Sounds Demonic, Can Wake the Entire Neighborhood

Putting the famous Hellcat engine under the hood of the Ram 1500, and giving it visual and technical enhancements, have turned the truck into a veritable brute. The 1500 TRX sounds fabulous without anyone messing around with anything, yet for one particular owner, that wasn’t enough.
As a result, they turned to a company to enrich the sound with a very simple modification: muffler delete. Before chopping off various parts and replacing them with straight pipes, the company behind the tune measured its decibels, revealing that under full throttle, it produced 107 of them.
Subsequent to lifting it up and having their way with the exhaust system, they measured them again, and it wasn’t a significant increase. Nonetheless, the sound produced now is much throatier, and after hitting the throttle inside the shop, they took it out on the road for a quick run, which was also recorded, and shared in the video that is embedded at the bottom of the page.
The Ram 1500 TRX in question is a 2022 model year, which carries an MSRP of $78,890. It is a true beast in a straight line, and it can also take on some arduous terrains. Straight from the factory, it rides on 35-inch all-terrain tires, yet the one depicted in the clip that you’re about to watch has fancier wheels, said to be 26 inches in diameter, shod in chunky rubber.
Without any outside intervention, the 1500 TRX needs 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught and it can keep pushing all the way up to 118 mph (190 kph). Its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 produces 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque, working together with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. It has seating for five and returns 10/14/11 mpg (23.5/16.8/21.4 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined on premium unleaded fuel.
