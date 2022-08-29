Modern, 2-Door GMC Jimmy Looks Ready For SEMA, a Silverado Blazer Tags Along

Many Chevrolet and GMC fans surely feel a lot of chagrin toward GM’s decision to make the modern Blazer an ICE and EV mid-size crossover instead of a worthy, full-size K5 Blazer heir.
This is probably because they see the success of Jeep’s Wrangler and now the window of opportunity provided by the introduction of the reinvented, sixth-generation Ford Bronco SUV. Alas, not all hope is lost, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Early in January this year, we eagerly started checking out the story of a Jonesboro, Arkansas-based aftermarket shop called Flat Out Autos. They used a fairly new 2018 Chevy Tahoe that ditched a couple of its doors to create a modernized Chevy K5 Blazer tribute with traditional V8 oomph. Then, they also took two-door SUV things a contemporary step further and announced the upcoming availability of a GMC Sierra 1500-based modern Jimmy, also complete with just two doors and a removable top.
The latter project was still a purely digital one, courtesy of Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who helped them imagine the eventual outcome. Well, after another preview of the convertible GMC Jimmy based on the Sierra AT4X, now Flat Out Autos and the pixel master are happy to announce the color scheme has been decided upon, and the first example will proudly reach their booth in time for the 2022 SEMA Show!
Currently, “the finishing touches are being done to the removable rear roof, then everything will go to paint, and start final assembly,” complete with just two doors, AWD, and removable rooftop and tailgate! Even better, the CGI expert was also keen to announce further goodies: the sporty variant of the full-size GMC Jimmy revival, as well as a full-size Chevy Silverado Blazer conversion that will surely make K5 enthusiasts jump with joy at the sight of the huge, removable top.
