Skoda Kodiaq Tries On a More Futuristic-Looking Attire, yet It's Only for Size

The Internet has now had its way with the Skoda Kodiaq too, with the flagship high-rider from the Czech auto firm being envisioned with a much bolder design.
Taking inspiration from the upcoming Skoda Vision 7S Concept, the mid-size crossover sports similar looking lighting units at both ends. A reinterpreted version of the grille, tweaked bumpers, new side mirror caps, flush-mounted door handles, and bigger wheels are part of the digital makeover shared online by Kolesa.
Now, while the rendering world has imagined the 2023 Kodiaq with a futuristic touch, the real one is not as dramatic. As a matter of fact, it has the split lighting signature up front, flanking the typical grille, and the usual front and rear bumpers, wheels, interior, and so on. Skoda has already given it a mid-cycle refresh, which premiered a little over a year ago, with the cosmetic changes revolving mostly around the front and rear ends.
But that’s not all, as Skoda has also made the cockpit a bit fresher, with new decorative trims, steering wheel, and enhanced ambient lighting. Depending on the selected trim level, it has remote functionality, seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, smartphone integration, 10.25-inch digital dials on higher grades, and so on.
A sister model to the Volkswagen Tiguan and SEAT Tarraco, the Kodiaq can be had with a 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) 1.5-liter TSI, and a 2.0-liter TSI rated at 190 ps (187 hp / 140 kW). The diesel family comprises the 2.0-liter TDI, in two outputs, with 150 and 200 ps (148-197 hp / 110-147 kW). All-wheel-drive is included on most versions. Finally, the old bi-turbo diesel powering the previous Kodiaq RS (vRS in the UK) was dropped, and the range-topper now has a 2.0-liter gasoline unit, making 245 ps (242 hp / 180 kW).
