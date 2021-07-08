Updated 2021 Skoda Kodiaq RS Now Available in the UK From £44,635 OTR

Skoda unveiled the updated 2021 Kodiaq back in April, with buyers in Europe able to sample the new RS variant, or vRS as they call it in Britain, in gasoline form instead of a diesel. Speaking of the UK, order books for this new RS variant just opened, with prices starting from £44,635 OTR ($61,454).
Visually, all 2021 Kodiaq models come with a new grille design, slightly raised hood, revised bumpers, slimmer headlights and a more dynamic-looking rear end with standard LED lights.
The RS version, unlike its predecessor with its 237 hp diesel unit, now comes with a new 2.0 TSI gasoline engine, sending 242 hp (245 ps) to all four wheels using a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. In a straight line, it can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.6 seconds, which is decent for this type of vehicle.
UK-spec models get 20-inch Sagitarius anthracite alloys with red brake calipers, RS bumpers, gloss back roof rails grille and mirrors, dual exhaust pipes and full LED Matrix headlights at no extra cost. Inside, you have microsuede black RS sport seats with red contrast stitching, plus the three-spoke leather sports steering wheel with DSG paddles.
The Virtual Cockpit display, which is also standard, now gets an RS/vRS-specific look, as well as a Sports layout, where an additional display mode will place the rev counter and speedometer graphics right in front of the driver. As for other pieces of information, you can access those through the crossover's 9.2-inch infotainment system.
Of course, there’s more to the Kodiaq RS than just a little extra performance compared to the “regular” versions. You still get an impressive amount of space inside – no fewer than 2,005 liters (70.8 cu.ft) with all the rear seats folded down. Otherwise, you’re left with a seven-seater that can accommodate an entire family over long journeys.
