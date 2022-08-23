2022 Skoda Vision 7S Concept Official Sketches Revealed, It Brings a New Design

Škoda has revealed the first official sketch of the exterior of its upcoming concept vehicle, the Škoda Vision 7S. The vehicle has been designed to offer seating for seven, and it even comes with what is described as a "Relax mode."
The Škoda Vision 7S will preview the future styling direction of the Czech brand, and it is a fully electric vehicle. The latter part should come as no surprise, while the former is something that was made evident through previous statements made by company officials.
The European automaker is known for its roomy and practical vehicles, which tend to offer a bit more space than others in their class, and the Vision 7S seems to follow the same recipe. It is a large SUV that has electric power, and there is no reason why we will not see a production vehicle directly inspired by this concept.
Until that happens, you should know that the Škoda range will have its upcoming models inspired by the features of this concept vehicle. The front grille is one of the elements that will change on future cars, although the current shape is partly retained here, but the biggest change comes with the headlights.
As you can observe, the headlights have been split in a new shape, which looks like the letter T if the LED daytime running lights are on, as well as the headlights. The latter are placed vertically, while the DRLs are horizontally positioned, right between the hood and the front fenders.
Evidently, the production vehicles will not come with such sharp edges, but some of those shapes will inspire the designers to create something similar.
We should also note the lower part of the front bumper, which comes with an unusual accessory that reminds us of Jeep models, not of Škoda vehicles, as it involves vertical bars with rounded edges, while the one in the center is in a contrasting shade of orange.
We are not design experts here, but we are unsure of the contrast between this shade of green and orange, but we do like the design of those amusingly oversized alloy wheels. Remember, kids, this is just a sketch, so the production vehicle will be different, okay?
