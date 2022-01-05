Skoda Kamiq and Kodiaq: Here's What's New for the 2022 Model Year

The Kamiq and Kodiaq are getting a few updates for the new model year, Skoda has announced, stating that both of them are open for order in the United Kingdom.
Replacing the SE L, the SE L Executive model has joined the 2022 Skoda Kamiq range. This version of the subcompact crossover brings additional equipment, such as the front parking sensors, reversing camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, and heated front seats.
Powering it is either the 1.0-liter three-cylinder or 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engines. The smaller unit produces 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW), and the slightly bigger one develops 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW). Both can be hooked up to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Pricing for the Kamiq SE L Executive starts at £24,465 (equal to $33,033).
Moving on to the brand’s biggest crossover, the Kodiaq, which shares its construction with the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and SEAT Tarraco, this one has a new SE Drive trim level that replaces the SE. It adds new 18-inch alloy wheels, heated, folding, and electrically adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sat-nav, and Wi-Fi hotspot. The Infotainment Online, with a one-year subscription, is also standard, and so are the front parking sensors, and reversing camera.
Just like the SE model that it replaces, the 2022 Kodiaq SE Drive can be had with seating for five or seven, and when getting it in the latter configuration, it also features a variable cargo area floor and additional storage compartments in the trunk.
In terms of power, you are looking at the 1.5-liter TSI gasoline and 2.0-liter TDI diesel, both with 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW). Pricing starts at £30,415 ($41,067), and the oil burner can be had with an optional all-wheel drive system.
Another update for the 2022 Kodiaq family represents the introduction of the SE L Executive trim level. It replaces the previous SE L, bringing 19-inch wheels, heated, folding, and electrically adjustable mirrors with auto-dimming on the driver’s side, reversing camera, leather upholstery, and electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function.
This specification is offered with seating for seven and can be ordered with the 1.5-liter TSI and 2.0-liter TSI mills, rated at 150 and 190 ps (148-187 hp / 110-140 kW) respectively, and a 2.0-liter TDI making 150 or 200 ps (148-197 hp / 110-147 kW). The all-wheel drive system is an option limited to the 2.0L engines. This version is priced from £34,275 ($46,278).
Powering it is either the 1.0-liter three-cylinder or 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engines. The smaller unit produces 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW), and the slightly bigger one develops 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW). Both can be hooked up to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Pricing for the Kamiq SE L Executive starts at £24,465 (equal to $33,033).
Moving on to the brand’s biggest crossover, the Kodiaq, which shares its construction with the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and SEAT Tarraco, this one has a new SE Drive trim level that replaces the SE. It adds new 18-inch alloy wheels, heated, folding, and electrically adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sat-nav, and Wi-Fi hotspot. The Infotainment Online, with a one-year subscription, is also standard, and so are the front parking sensors, and reversing camera.
Just like the SE model that it replaces, the 2022 Kodiaq SE Drive can be had with seating for five or seven, and when getting it in the latter configuration, it also features a variable cargo area floor and additional storage compartments in the trunk.
In terms of power, you are looking at the 1.5-liter TSI gasoline and 2.0-liter TDI diesel, both with 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW). Pricing starts at £30,415 ($41,067), and the oil burner can be had with an optional all-wheel drive system.
Another update for the 2022 Kodiaq family represents the introduction of the SE L Executive trim level. It replaces the previous SE L, bringing 19-inch wheels, heated, folding, and electrically adjustable mirrors with auto-dimming on the driver’s side, reversing camera, leather upholstery, and electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function.
This specification is offered with seating for seven and can be ordered with the 1.5-liter TSI and 2.0-liter TSI mills, rated at 150 and 190 ps (148-187 hp / 110-140 kW) respectively, and a 2.0-liter TDI making 150 or 200 ps (148-197 hp / 110-147 kW). The all-wheel drive system is an option limited to the 2.0L engines. This version is priced from £34,275 ($46,278).