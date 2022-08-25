Heavily CGI-Modernized 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Features Bronco Eyes, and More

After the horrible or trendy Dodge Challenger and Charger news that ICE will be no more after the 2023 model year, the entire pony/muscle car world prepares for another bomb, this time around of the Blue Oval variety.
Ford fans are eagerly bracing themselves for the much-belated official arrival of the 2024 Ford Mustang, and the S650 seventh generation will not take long before it finally ditches the camouflage on September 14th. Until then, though, some people just seem like they cannot get enough of older 'Stangs, even when they incorporate modern stuff into the fold.
A good case in point could be made by Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who decided not long ago that early Mustangs still do not get enough CGI love. Naturally, he set out to rectify the injustice and presented us with a cool, modernized 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 that certainly does not feel blue about itself.
Frankly, original Mustang enthusiasts might start running amuck crying their outrage, but at least we also know this modified Blue Oval pony car was once crimson and featured a different set of wheels (plus the same juicy, hulking Brembo brake calipers) if that is perhaps their nicer cup of Ford tea. Anyway, we have embedded both versions of the restomod project down below, so anyone can freely decide which one is their favorite.
By the way, there might be at least one category of Ford enthusiasts who might be positively caught by surprise. Those would be the Bronco fans, now seemingly mesmerized by the fact that a reinvented SUV’s signature headlights work so darn well on the old Ford Mustang Mach 1 from the 1971 model year! Anyway, long story short, does this project get your CGI hall pass, or not?
