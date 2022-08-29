3-Door Ford Bronco II Raptor Gets 1980s Inspiration and 2024 Ranger Raptor DNA

Following a hiatus that lasted a quarter of a century, Ford introduced the reinvented, sixth-generation Bronco for the 2021 model year and the off-road-loving Blue Oval world was never the same. Through good and bad or smiles and peril, the famous SUV has already reached the 2023MY, along with a few cool special editions next to regular trims.
Naturally, after the Everglades or Heritage Editions, as well as the flagship Bronco Raptor (affectionately known as the ‘Braptor’), the only way forward – soon – would be to issue a mid-life cycle refresh. One that would probably come complete with very subtle changes, as OEMs do not want to mess up the winning recipe when their models are at the height of their popularity.
However, that is valid in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, digital automotive artists have no such restraints and will usually let their imagination run loose… or rampant. Perhaps such is the case here with Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle with our car dreams and recently CGI-cooked a potentially extreme ‘Braptor’ facelift.
Dubbed the Ford Bronco (Series) II Raptor, he imagined the updated version using the 2023/2024 Ford Ranger Raptor that is yet to reach the United States dealerships as the digital working base. However, unlike the OEM, 4-door-only Bronco Raptor, which uses as inspiration the original Bronco, his dream Braptor takes cues from the second generation, a model that switched the paradigm from a dedicated chassis to the F-Series pickup truck architecture and thus entered the full-size SUV segment.
Well, this time around, the wishful thinking Bronco II Raptor might not jump segments, but it sure looks ready to play the part of a three-door high-performance SUV with a close styling relationship to the Range Raptor pickup truck. Now, is that perhaps your CGI cup of tea, or not?
