Second (Out of Five) Custom Toyota Tundra 6x6s Slated for Production Is Now Done

In an ocean of crossover, SUV, and truck models, it has become increasingly hard to stand out in a crowd. Even previously small niches have turned into seas of custom creations. Take the 6x6 makeovers, for example.
Today, one can easily snatch a Jeep, Ford, or Ram with three axles if you have the fat checkbook nearby. But these conversions have become increasingly common even among other brands, so there is no more need for ample shock and awe at the sight of a six-wheeled Volvo XC60, for example. Truth be told, pickup trucks are way better suited for the 6x6 transformation, if you ask me, given their inherently tougher OEM platforms.
As such, we were not entirely surprised when an aftermarket outlet – now called Esteem Customs and formerly known as Force Motorsport – also took notice of the apparition of the third-generation XK70 Toyota Tundra and decided to be bespoke about it and stand out in the full-size 6x6 pickup truck crowd that is riddled with Detroiters. But, as it turns out, this build was not all that unique, after all.
Sure, it had its custom personalization traits, such as the crimson attire that made it look beastly on contrasting super-deep Vossen HF6-5 aftermarket wheels shod in all-terrain off-road tires. But the company now wants to make this Tundra 6x6 a staple of its lineup, first by creating an ultra-limited production roster of just five build slots for 2022.
And, lucky us, we can already ogle at unit number two – so there is now a duet of new-generation Tundra 6x6s roaming the world, or at least the Miami, Florida region where the builder’s shop is located. The second-only Tundra 6x6 “in the whole world” adopts a military green appearance (with bronze wheels) and the aftermarket outlet gracefully shared a few beauty shots along with a quick behind-the-scenes making-of video reel – and they are all embedded below for our (sometimes guilty) 6x6 truck viewing pleasure.
