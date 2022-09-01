Caddy Escalade-V on 28s Virtually Puts the ESV in Charge of a Pastel Hi-Riser Kingdom

When looking back at the five generations of Cadillac Escalade full-size luxury SUVs, it is not that hard to imagine them as the absolute pinnacle of Americana-flavored outrageousness. Both in OEM and aftermarket form.
Just think about it for a second. Cadillac has produced the Escalade (and Escalade ESV) since 1998 as the luxury counterpart of its more affordable GM siblings – the Chevy Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/Yukon XL, yet nobody ever complained it might be too mundane. On the contrary, the aftermarket embraced it with wide open arms, both in the real world and across virtual reality.
Now, Caddy has even more OEM coolness/immorality (depending on your POV) in the form of the 682-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 supercharged Escalade-V. And if you want to be the real king of the hill, then all you must do is churn out some more cash (above the $150k MSRP) for an Escalade-V ESV. That is an equally fast yet even more gigantic SUV! And you would think that your work is done, right?
Well, at least someone begs to differ, as these times are quite hard for the folks that really love to stand out in a crowd – no matter if for the right or wrong reasons. No worries, there is a solution, albeit a digital one. So, after the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) rocked the CGI Cadillac world with a pastel-colored CT5-V Blackwing on 24s, now he is eager to show some artsy hi-riser love for the Escalade-V, as well.
Naturally, the pixel master who is only interested in 3D-modelling “exclusive big wheel content,” went for the Escalade-V ESV to make sure the SUV copiously dwarfs his prior digital build project. As such, the matching-pastel, digital Amani Forged aftermarket wheels are also back – and this time around they jumped to humongous 28-inch dimensions!
