Former F1 Driver's Bugatti Chiron Hits Mercedes in Failed Parking Attempt

One could argue that money can’t buy skill, but this Bugatti Chiron is apparently owned by a former Formula 1 driver, judging by the license plate, and it still bumped into a parked vehicle with that pretty back end.
The person whose name is written on the dotted line is none other than Adrian Sutil, who raced in Formula 1 for seven seasons, for Spyker, Force India, and Sauber, scoring zero wins, zero podiums, and one fastest lap.
Mind you, despite being owned by Sutil, there is no guarantee that it was him behind the wheel at that moment, which was recorded somewhere in Monaco, by the looks of it, earlier this year. We just stumbled upon a short video that shows the Molsheim beast in a parallel parking maneuver, during which it touched the Mercedes behind it.
Fortunately, neither the Bugatti nor the Benz were damaged as a result of this maneuver. The incident could have been avoided if the bystanders, including the person filming everything, had told the driver to hit the brakes sooner, but all’s well that ends well.
As for the model in question, it is the Chiron Pur Sport, and it is stiffer than the regular Chirons, featuring different wheels too, recalibrated gearbox, and a few other tweaks. Powering it is the same quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is good for 1,479 hp (1,500 ps / 1,103 kW), and can be revved 200 rpm higher, with a 6,900 rpm redline.
This wasn’t Adrian Sutil’s only exotic model involved in a fender bender, as two years ago, his McLaren Senna LM got brutally crash in Monaco. The identity of the driver at the time of the accident was not disclosed, so we cannot tell you if he was the one holding the wheel when the rare and expensive beast made in Woking had its face rearranged.
Mind you, despite being owned by Sutil, there is no guarantee that it was him behind the wheel at that moment, which was recorded somewhere in Monaco, by the looks of it, earlier this year. We just stumbled upon a short video that shows the Molsheim beast in a parallel parking maneuver, during which it touched the Mercedes behind it.
Fortunately, neither the Bugatti nor the Benz were damaged as a result of this maneuver. The incident could have been avoided if the bystanders, including the person filming everything, had told the driver to hit the brakes sooner, but all’s well that ends well.
As for the model in question, it is the Chiron Pur Sport, and it is stiffer than the regular Chirons, featuring different wheels too, recalibrated gearbox, and a few other tweaks. Powering it is the same quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is good for 1,479 hp (1,500 ps / 1,103 kW), and can be revved 200 rpm higher, with a 6,900 rpm redline.
This wasn’t Adrian Sutil’s only exotic model involved in a fender bender, as two years ago, his McLaren Senna LM got brutally crash in Monaco. The identity of the driver at the time of the accident was not disclosed, so we cannot tell you if he was the one holding the wheel when the rare and expensive beast made in Woking had its face rearranged.