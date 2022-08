Baller Caddy Escalade Doesn't Need More Than Rose Gold Forgiato 30s to Stand Out

AMG

Once, the likes of Landie’s Range Rover or the Mercedes-G-Class only needed to worry about the little yet powerful Cadillac Escalade competition , as the Lincoln Navigator has never been a customization and personalization shop’s weakness. Now, on the other hand, it seems there is no more room for anything other than Rolls-Royce and Lambo build projects.Fortunately, there is some variance across the aftermarket realm’s incredible vastness. From two-tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 limousines looking chromed peachy to humongous Satin Metallic Brown GMC Sierra Denali 3500 HDs feeling dark and menacing , there is one company that has everyone covered. Those would be the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who now have a custom luxurytreat to showcase, courtesy of Ballerz Inc. The Bell, California-based aftermarket outlet specializing in suspension, wheel, and tire personalization, has taken hold of a fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade that looked almost subtle (if not for its diamond-cut design and behemoth dimensions) when dressed up in gray. Alas, one might easily notice that something of a Forgiato Designs nature is amiss.As it turns out, this baller of a Caddy Escalade only needed nothing less, nothing more, than a nice set of Rose Gold forged wheels. And, of course, to properly stand out in any crowd, these are equally humongous – it is a massive 30-inch set, according to the aftermarket wheel specialist. So, does it get your custom luxury SUV nod of approval, or is it too close to donk, err – sorry, hi-riser territory, for comfort?