Baller Caddy Escalade Doesn't Need More Than Rose Gold Forgiato 30s to Stand Out

Today, anyone connected to the West- and East-Coast aftermarket vibes will tell you that America was smitten by the assault of Britain’s ultra-luxury Cullinan and Italy’s Urus super-SUV. Luckily, there are some cool exceptions left dwelling around bridges and stuff.
Once, the likes of Landie’s Range Rover or the Mercedes-AMG G-Class only needed to worry about the little yet powerful Cadillac Escalade competition, as the Lincoln Navigator has never been a customization and personalization shop’s weakness. Now, on the other hand, it seems there is no more room for anything other than Rolls-Royce and Lambo build projects.
Fortunately, there is some variance across the aftermarket realm’s incredible vastness. From two-tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 limousines looking chromed peachy to humongous Satin Metallic Brown GMC Sierra Denali 3500 HDs feeling dark and menacing, there is one company that has everyone covered. Those would be the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who now have a custom luxury SUV treat to showcase, courtesy of Ballerz Inc.
The Bell, California-based aftermarket outlet specializing in suspension, wheel, and tire personalization, has taken hold of a fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade that looked almost subtle (if not for its diamond-cut design and behemoth dimensions) when dressed up in gray. Alas, one might easily notice that something of a Forgiato Designs nature is amiss.
As it turns out, this baller of a Caddy Escalade only needed nothing less, nothing more, than a nice set of Rose Gold forged wheels. And, of course, to properly stand out in any crowd, these are equally humongous – it is a massive 30-inch set, according to the aftermarket wheel specialist. So, does it get your custom luxury SUV nod of approval, or is it too close to donk, err – sorry, hi-riser territory, for comfort?
Fortunately, there is some variance across the aftermarket realm’s incredible vastness. From two-tone Mercedes-Maybach S 580 limousines looking chromed peachy to humongous Satin Metallic Brown GMC Sierra Denali 3500 HDs feeling dark and menacing, there is one company that has everyone covered. Those would be the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who now have a custom luxury SUV treat to showcase, courtesy of Ballerz Inc.
The Bell, California-based aftermarket outlet specializing in suspension, wheel, and tire personalization, has taken hold of a fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade that looked almost subtle (if not for its diamond-cut design and behemoth dimensions) when dressed up in gray. Alas, one might easily notice that something of a Forgiato Designs nature is amiss.
As it turns out, this baller of a Caddy Escalade only needed nothing less, nothing more, than a nice set of Rose Gold forged wheels. And, of course, to properly stand out in any crowd, these are equally humongous – it is a massive 30-inch set, according to the aftermarket wheel specialist. So, does it get your custom luxury SUV nod of approval, or is it too close to donk, err – sorry, hi-riser territory, for comfort?