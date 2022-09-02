Will the Real Ford Mustang Mach-E Please Stand Up?

Don’t go screaming in dismay, as Ford hasn’t made a battery-electric version of the Mustang, unveiling it over night, and taking everyone by surprise with it, as what we have here is a digital illustration of such a model that inevitably pops the ‘what if’ question.
Using the real Ford Mustang Mach-E as inspiration, and the body of the Mustang GT V8-powered muscle car as a blank canvas, andras.s.everes, as the artist is known on Instagram, came out with a rather realistic-looking zero-emission Mustang.
It has a completely new face, with a closed-off grille and bumper taken from the electric crossover, and adapted to fit the new design. The headlamps are part of the novelties, and so is the chin spoiler. It has a much cleaner profile, missing door handles, and new badging in the middle of the grille, and behind the front wheels to round off the digital makeover.
Even if Ford would be willing to expand the current generation Mustang family with an all-quiet model, it would be too costly, as it has nothing in common with the Mustang Mach-E. The latter is underpinned by an exclusive platform, somewhat related to the C2 that is the foundation stone of the Focus, Escape, Bronco Sport, Maverick, Evos, and China’s Mondeo, as well as the Lincoln Corsair and Zephyr.
Thus, removing the oily bits, installing a battery pack, and one or two electric motors for propulsion would be a tough job indeed, especially when factoring in the driving dynamics. But fret not, dear EV lovers, as the future of the muscle car as we all know it is inevitable electric.
Dodge has already announced its plans to launch such a model, and it appears that the next generation Chevrolet Camaro might morph into an electric sedan. Meanwhile, the all-new Mustang is less than two weeks away from being unveiled, and it is expected with the usual EcoBoost and V8 engines, perhaps joined by a hybrid model.
