2024 Ford Mustang Revs V8 on Video, Sounds Infinitely Better Than Dodge's Charger Daytona

Ford keeps teasing the new generation Mustang, due on September 14, at the Detroit Auto Show, and the latest video to make its way to the World Wide Web is all about the sound produced by the V8.
The engine is being revved in the clip shared at the bottom of the page, which ends with the muscle car driving away. And we cannot help but mention the fact that it sounds simply dreamy compared to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, which is all-electric.
Juicy details, including those revolving around the design inside and out, technology and safety gear, and oily bits are being kept close to the automaker’s chest. Nonetheless, previous spy shots have revealed that it will be more evolutionary than revolutionary, albeit with all-new styling at both ends, and an overall sleeker stance, which will still make it instantly recognizable as a Ford Mustang.
Having partially opened up to the camera, the cockpit will feature new infotainment system and digital instrument cluster linked together in a Mercedes-like way. Rectangular air vents, new three-spoke steering wheel, physical buttons and knobs, USB ports, cup holders, and a traditional handbrake lever will be found inside as well.
Power wise, it has been reported that the 2024 Mustang will retain the EcoBoost engine. The turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder unit is understood to pump out in the region of 320 brake horsepower. As for the V8, it is clear that it will be retained, and some believe that this mill, with its 5.0-liter displacement and no forced induction in the outgoing pony car, might kick out approximately 500 horsepower.
A partially electrified assembly might join the family too, as well as the usual Shelby versions, with the GT500 likely still sitting at the top of the range. On a final note, we will remind you that the Dearborn company has confirmed a six-speed manual transmission, which will be offered alongside the auto ‘box.
Get ready to feel. 9.14.2022.#MustangStampede #FordMustanghttps://t.co/xvQVq7rAEE pic.twitter.com/Btfvr1Fnnk— Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) August 29, 2022