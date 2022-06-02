2024 Ford Mustang and 2024 Ford Ranger Confirmed for Production in Michigan

Today, June 2nd, the Ford Motor Company has announced $3.7 billion worth of investments and more than 6,200 new manufacturing jobs in three states. The said jobs are expected to create 74,000 indirect jobs.
The aforementioned 6,200 include the conversion of nearly 3,000 temporary workers to full-time union workers. All hourly employees will be provided healthcare benefits from the very first day of employment.
“We’re investing in American jobs and our employees to build a new generation of incredible Ford vehicles and continue our Ford+ transformation,” said Ford Motor Company big kahuna Jim Farley. “Transforming for the next era of American manufacturing requires new ways of working, and together with UAW leadership, we’re leading the way and moving fast to make improvements to benefits for our hourly employees and working conditions for our factory teams,” added the head honcho.
$2 billion will be spent on three assembly plants in Michigan. First and foremost, the production output of the F-150 Lightning will increase to 150,000 units per year at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn. The all-new Ranger pickup truck, based on the T6.2 platform of the Bronco, will be manufactured at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. As for the all-new Mustang, codenamed S650, the pony car will be assembled at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant after the discontinuation of the S550 generation.
The S650 is expected to launch as a 2024 model in April 2023 with carryover engines and transmission options. The Ranger is also expected next year with the same 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo powerplant and the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 for the Raptor off-road truck.
$1.5 billion are going to the Ohio Assembly Plant to assemble a yet-to-be-named electric commercial vehicle. Production is expected to start sometime in the middle of the decade. As for the state of Missouri, the Kansas City Assembly Plant will receive lots of money to increase production of the combustion-engined Transit and all-electric E-Transit.
