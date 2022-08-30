Dodge Demon Drags Jeep Trackhawk, Caddy CTS-V, and Hellcat, Easily Obliterates All

Envisioned for the 2018 model year as a highly modified, limited-edition version of the Dodge Challenger, the SRT Demon represents the absolute pinnacle of ICE-powered Mopar muscle cars.
Sure, although it has 840 horsepower on 100 octane fuel or higher, today there are production cars that can leave a trail of dust in front of it – chief among them being that crazy EV called Tesla Model S Plaid. Alas, we all know that OEM (even at extreme drag race levels of performance) is just the first step along the path of aftermarket redemption.
A good case in point could be made here as the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared another Houston Raceway Park excerpt of high-octane action. The feature embedded below (and uploaded on August 29) focuses on a burgundy Dodge SRT Demon modified by an outlet called Baily’s Hyperformance, which came to Baytown, Texas, with the usual dreams of achieving quarter-mile dragstrip greatness.
First up, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk tried to interrupt them. Alas, that was not going to happen – not when the tuned Demon spearheads out of its lane like a functioning SLS (ah, that fabled Moon return and its many issues!) rocket. Thus, the first skirmish, the first 8.61s to 10.02s victory. Next, at the 0:55 mark, came an older acquaintance of both this channel’s fans and the SRT Demon driver – Vengeance Racing’s crazy dark and menacing Caddy CTS-V.
Everyone probably expected great things to happen, but the unexpected still came out in the form of a big gap. So, the Demon takes another win, all with a rather shameful 8.23s to 9.34s result – for the GM enthusiasts, that is. Last, but not least, from the 1:44 mark, it was time for a little bit of Mopar vs. Mopar action, as the SRT Demon clashed with a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. The skirmish was close, but not close enough: 8.49s versus a feisty 8.92s pass.
