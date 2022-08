Dodge Demon Drags Jeep Trackhawk, Caddy CTS-V, and Hellcat, Easily Obliterates All

EV

Sure, although it has 840 horsepower on 100 octane fuel or higher, today there are production cars that can leave a trail of dust in front of it – chief among them being that crazycalled Tesla Model S Plaid . Alas, we all know that OEM (even at extreme drag race levels of performance) is just the first step along the path of aftermarket redemption.A good case in point could be made here as the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared another Houston Raceway Park excerpt of high-octane action. The feature embedded below (and uploaded on August 29) focuses on a burgundy Dodge SRT Demon modified by an outlet called Baily’s Hyperformance, which came to Baytown, Texas, with the usual dreams of achieving quarter-mile dragstrip greatness.First up, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk tried to interrupt them. Alas, that was not going to happen – not when the tuned Demon spearheads out of its lane like a functioning SLS (ah, that fabled Moon return and its many issues!) rocket. Thus, the first skirmish, the first 8.61s to 10.02s victory. Next, at the 0:55 mark, came an older acquaintance of both this channel’s fans and the SRT Demon driver – Vengeance Racing’s crazy dark and menacing Caddy CTS-V.Everyone probably expected great things to happen , but the unexpected still came out in the form of a big gap. So, the Demon takes another win, all with a rather shameful 8.23s to 9.34s result – for the GM enthusiasts, that is. Last, but not least, from the 1:44 mark, it was time for a little bit of Mopar vs. Mopar action, as the SRT Demon clashed with a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. The skirmish was close, but not close enough: 8.49s versus a feisty 8.92s pass.