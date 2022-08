Nissan Z Takes On a Mustang GT and a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack

HP

Plus, having No Lift Shift could give it an edge over the American muscle cars it's going up against. Or not.To its left, an unmistakable Mustang GT powered by a standard 5.0-liter V8 with 450(456 PS) and 556 Nm (410 lb-ft). At $39,440, it’s the cheapest of the bunch but provides a lot of bang for your buck.Last but not least, the heavy boy with the big guns – a Dodge Challenger Scatpack 392 that likes to brag about its 6.4-liter V8, 485 HP (492 PS), and 644 Nm (475 lb-ft). Even with all that power, running in a straight line weighing 4223 lbs (1,915 kg) could be a problem. Hopefully, launching it in Sport mode can counter that inconvenience.All three cars combine rear-wheel drive with a manual gearbox.As expected, the new Z had a good lunch, but that’s about it. That happy feeling was short-lived, as the car was easily taken over by both its competitors, and flooring it didn’t really help either.By now the whole thing turned into a 2-car race, as the two muscles were neck and neck to the finish, with the Mustang getting a W.Besides struggling in a straight line, the Nissan Z is having a hard time braking at high speeds, too.Things are slightly different in a rolling race, where the Dodge traded places with the Nissan and ended up third. All in all, a good day for the mighty Mustang , which was undeniably the better of the three today.