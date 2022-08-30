Watch Boosted 1994 Honda Civic Kick 900-HP 2018 Audi TT RS Butt to Oblivion in Drag Race

If there’s anything that pulls together gear heads, it’s a head-to-head drag race. It’s the simplest form of competition and a universally accredited line of comparison. Hoonigan has a knack for putting these kinds of races together. On a recent upload, they matched a 1,085-hp (1,100 ps) 1994 Honda civic against a 900-hp (900 ps) 2018 Audi TT RS on a drag.
They say JDM fans are the rowdiest crowd, but you’ll have to visit any AWD (All-Wheel-Drive) forum or Facebook page to see Mitsubishi Evo and Subie fanboys eat crazy memes from their European rivals from dawn to dusk.
That said, the ultimate performance measure is never behind keyboards but on the track. At the end of the day, someone has to carry that big ‘L’ in their trunks back home. Hoonigan’s latest drag race was the ultimate European versus Japanese competition.
Unlike most Honda Civics of this era, this build, owned by Miguel, runs on an all-wheel-drive platform. Under the hood, the 1994 Civic packs a turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder engine making 1,085 hp (1,100 ps).
The engine is a K24 K20 setup. The bottom end is from a Honda Accord (K24 2.4-liter), heads from an Acura RSX (K20 Heads), and it packs a CR-V all-wheel-drive transmission. That translates to a big block with some high-revving VTEC magic.
If you know anything about the Audi TT RS, you understand it was built to dominate the track. Under the hood, Tommy’s TT RS runs a built turbocharged 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine pushing 900 hp (912 ps). It harnesses all this power via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. That said, Tommy is a former BMW fanboy – he flipped to Audi eight months ago.
Like all Hoonigan races, the first challenge was a 1,000-ft head-to-head drag race. The TT RS took a strong lead (jumped on the line) on the first few yards. The Civic's VTEC kicked in halfway through the race, but it was too late and lost by a whisker (literally).
The next race was a 1,000-ft drag race (Civic takes the hit). It was another close call at the end of the race, and the teams settled on a draw. The final race was a shootout (winner takes the title).
We’d love to give the final result, but it's too sweet to call. We’ll let you enjoy that action in the video below.
