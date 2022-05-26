Lady's Pink Audi TT RS Drags Durango Hellcat, CTS-V, Monza, Fox Body, Shames All

There is a big reason why neutral colors like white, black, or gray are so hugely popular among car buyers. However, if you want to make a statement - both on and around the track - there is nothing like an exotic paintjob.
So, with pink attire and contrasting black wheels, this 2018 Audi TT RS decided to try and take over the Street Car Takeover event that brought feisty quarter-mile dragstrip action at Tulsa Raceway Park in Oklahoma. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared a quirky feature centered around this lady’s pride and joy just recently, as the video embedded below was uploaded on May 25th, 2022.
Apparently, this exotic-finished TT RS fears no one at the dragstrip, including limited-series massive Mopars. Thus, Audi’s first skirmish at the 0:25 mark was against a hulking, burgundy-dressed Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and we sure got things put into the proper perspective. Whether or not a pink Audi is your cup of tea, one still needs to admit this TT RS is feisty enough to challenge almost anyone, given the 10.33s to 10.88s victory against the high-performance SUV.
Consistency is also another hint towards both driver and ride greatness, and we have to say the pink Audi also delivered that like clockwork. Thus, the next battle (at 0:48), against an equally quirky black Caddy CTS-V Coupe with pink beadlocks (!) was more of the same: 10.23s versus 11.01s.
Then, from the 1:41 mark, it was time for a little bit of modern vs. vintage brawls, as a feisty Chevy Monza with no hood at all and a Fox Body Ford Mustang with too much hood lined up for the challenge. Now, we are just going to let you see who (very narrowly, in one case) claimed the final bragging rights. Hint, it was pink…
Apparently, this exotic-finished TT RS fears no one at the dragstrip, including limited-series massive Mopars. Thus, Audi’s first skirmish at the 0:25 mark was against a hulking, burgundy-dressed Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and we sure got things put into the proper perspective. Whether or not a pink Audi is your cup of tea, one still needs to admit this TT RS is feisty enough to challenge almost anyone, given the 10.33s to 10.88s victory against the high-performance SUV.
Consistency is also another hint towards both driver and ride greatness, and we have to say the pink Audi also delivered that like clockwork. Thus, the next battle (at 0:48), against an equally quirky black Caddy CTS-V Coupe with pink beadlocks (!) was more of the same: 10.23s versus 11.01s.
Then, from the 1:41 mark, it was time for a little bit of modern vs. vintage brawls, as a feisty Chevy Monza with no hood at all and a Fox Body Ford Mustang with too much hood lined up for the challenge. Now, we are just going to let you see who (very narrowly, in one case) claimed the final bragging rights. Hint, it was pink…