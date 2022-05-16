Old-School Mustang Mach 1 CGI-Meets New Age Mach-E in Feisty ICE vs. EV Showdown

Even in the automotive world, sibling rivalry is very much a thing. Sometimes it may be toxic for all parties involved, while other times it might be just what the CGI doctor ordered…
Ask ten automotive enthusiasts about their favorite age and sector of the trade, and you are probably going to receive a dozen different answers, as some people always have more than one opinion about something. Alas, some things get a lot more hate/love than others, such as the ageless old vs. new battle.
Nowadays, one can also combine this with another hot discussion topic, the ICE (internal combustion engine) versus EV (electric vehicle) battle. Or, better yet, add a splash of sibling rivalry and make it an Old ICE versus new-age EV show of digital force. Complete with the looks and hypothetical specifications to make sure a decision is harder to take when both have on-par performance.
Such was the case with Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who mixes and mashes his passion for old and new Americana rides with a Blue Oval twist. Obviously, not just any old and modern Ford will do, they also must belong to a legendary nameplate.
Thus, behold the slammed, widebody classic ICE Ford Mustang Mach 1 restomod and the equally lowered and aerodynamic kit-accessorized modern electric Ford Mustang Mach-E duo. Naturally, the pixel master gives us a white-and-black-details choice, asking which of them is better. Interestingly, that did not spark a little polemics – and instead, the classic representative took the crown with flying CGI colors.
I wonder what would have happened if the pixel master went down a more treacherous virtual road and chose to pit a Tesla Plaid right beside the vintage monster instead of a Mach-E. Would that have given more leverage to the EV side, what do you think?
Nowadays, one can also combine this with another hot discussion topic, the ICE (internal combustion engine) versus EV (electric vehicle) battle. Or, better yet, add a splash of sibling rivalry and make it an Old ICE versus new-age EV show of digital force. Complete with the looks and hypothetical specifications to make sure a decision is harder to take when both have on-par performance.
Such was the case with Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who mixes and mashes his passion for old and new Americana rides with a Blue Oval twist. Obviously, not just any old and modern Ford will do, they also must belong to a legendary nameplate.
Thus, behold the slammed, widebody classic ICE Ford Mustang Mach 1 restomod and the equally lowered and aerodynamic kit-accessorized modern electric Ford Mustang Mach-E duo. Naturally, the pixel master gives us a white-and-black-details choice, asking which of them is better. Interestingly, that did not spark a little polemics – and instead, the classic representative took the crown with flying CGI colors.
I wonder what would have happened if the pixel master went down a more treacherous virtual road and chose to pit a Tesla Plaid right beside the vintage monster instead of a Mach-E. Would that have given more leverage to the EV side, what do you think?