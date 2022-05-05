Mom's Durango Hellcat Drags 'Stang, Charger, Turbo Trans Am, TrailBlazer SS, Beats All

They say that when minivans became less than fashionable, “soccer moms” turned their attention to stuff like three-row mid-size SUVs. Well, upholding the new-age stereotype, here is a proper “mom car,” the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.
Alas, we are not going to see this white example that, even in stock form, develops 710 horsepower out of a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine running around and doing errands or taking the kids to school and practice. Well, at least not in the new video (uploaded on May 4th, 2022) prepared by the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube and embedded below.
The reason is simple: this is a cool excerpt from events like Street Car Takeover and tracks such as Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, Florida) or Rockingham Dragway (Rockingham, North Carolina) that swiftly proves moms can also fly down the quarter-mile dragstrip with “poise and sensibility.” Just kidding, that hulking Durango SRT Hellcat bucks and roars down the track like a monster SUV out of the rival’s worst AWD nightmare!
As always, the first race is the one that puts the hero of the feature – owner Tina Boggess and her feisty Durango aka “9-second mom car” – in the proper, American Muscle Performance-tuned perspective. So, at 0:27, it lines up with a Ford Mustang GT that’s also not stock and scores a cool 9.92s win against the faster 8.69s Blue Oval by way of the victory light.
Next (at 0:55) comes a fellow Mopar, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, but it soon turns out to be no match for the wild SUV (9.82s versus 10.39s), followed (at 1:37) by a fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that is said to be turbocharged, according to the description. It does put up a better fight, though “MOMCAR” (that is what the license plate reads) is again on top of the situation with a 9.8s pass against the rival’s 10.17s run.
Afterward, from the 2:05 mark, we get to check out some of the goods via a quick walkaround, and the action moves to the second venue for the last couple of skirmishes. Those went down from the 2:40 and 3:10 marks against a feisty-looking Honda Civic (it even had rear cookie cutters!) and a cool, almost vintage Chevy TrailBlazer SS that brought out the best 9.69s pass of the feature for the glorious Durango!
