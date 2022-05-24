Tesla Model S Long Range Drags 850-HP BMW M5 and Z06, Someone Gets Owned

Everyone knows that very few OEM sports cars and even supercars can battle a Tesla Model S Plaid without fear of getting embarrassed. So, to level the playing field a little bit, perhaps a lower tier EV might do the trick.
Brooks Weisblat, the renowned videographer behind the DragTimes YouTube channel sensation has little to prove at the top nowadays, so he is going downstream – if only just a little bit. The vlogger with a cult following has easy access to all sorts of cars, and during the latest episode on the channel (uploaded on May 23rd, 2022) he visited NHRA’s Atco Dragway in Atco, New Jersey for the opportunity to do a few quarter-mile dragstrip passes in someone’s white Tesla Model S Long Range. So, no Plaid for us, this time – but do not run away thinking that’s not going to be entertaining.
Instead, the skirmishes prepared by Weisblat have a little something for everyone: EV performance for zero-emission Tesla enthusiasts with Brooks behind the wheel of a Model S Long Range for the first time. Then, the opponents are nothing to sneeze at: an 850-horsepower tuned BMW M5 Competition, as well as the still-stunning C7 Chevy Corvette Z06 in OEM form but also bringing 650 feisty ponies out of the V8 stable.
Each battle had up to three rounds, and of course, there are multiple POVs to make sure we capture the action in its entirety. However, the first skirmish against the M5 was almost a dud, so there is hardly anything worth discussing. The second and third rounds, though (from 3:04 and 4:16), had the makings of a drag war for the ages, with each driver taking home one pass. Alas, Tesla’s usual consistency helped Brooks win the day for his borrowed EV.
Next up came “America’s sports car” from the 5:50 mark, but the score was settled even faster, as both runs went the Tesla way and there was not a need for a third pass to settle the score. One thing of note, though: Tesla’s Model S Long Range may be eerie fast and perseverant, but those two ICE rivals still sounded like a hoot. So, no wonder there is bonus ICE footage with a Ferrari and Porsche from the 7:40 mark!
