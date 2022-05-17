Lady's Scary Caddy CTS-V Drags Hellcat and Tesla Plaid, Someone Gets Whooped

Many quarter-mile dragstrip enthusiasts say that the differences between built and bought cars are night and day. So, here is a quick excerpt from the Heavyweight Class at Street Car Takeover, Tulsa, to drive the point home – with scary launches and very quick ETs!
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared yet another short but intense feature, partly centered around a built CTS-V. This quick video (embedded below and uploaded on May 16th, 2022) shows the action unfolding at Tulsa Raceway Park in Oklahoma and combines many of the traditional and new-age dragstrip tropes. So, on one hand, we have the eternal “built vs. bought” conundrum, which swiftly transforms into a custom ICE vs. stock EV battle during the finals round of the class event.
Well, since a Tesla Model S Plaid got involved in the skirmish, some polemics are always in order in the comments section, right? Alas, never mind those, since the battles between a built, orange Cadillac CTS-V owned by a lady named Felicia and its light Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat or dark blue Tesla Model S Plaid rivals are way more interesting. But first, as always, the first race is supposed to put everything into the proper perspective for the hero of this quick feature.
However, the videographer chose to focus the first one on the EV side of the quarter-mile affair, with the Tesla Model S easily destroying a two-door Caddy in the 9.38s to 10.06 process of rising through the event’s ranks. Secondly, from the 1:09 mark, we finally get to see (yet again catching some big air, just like on prior occasions) the orange CTS-V in 1,200-hp action, as it swiftly delivers a 9.06s to 9.72s blow to its traditional Mopar opponent.
Last, but certainly not least, from the 1:49 mark, we get to witness the heavyweight finals, where the CTS-V and Plaid marvelously duke it out for eternal ICE vs. EV glory. Since this is no ordinary Caddy but something that was lovingly modified to become a hidden monster, the result is easy to understand: 9.01s victory against a still impressive 9.43s pass from the “family EV” sedan.
Well, since a Tesla Model S Plaid got involved in the skirmish, some polemics are always in order in the comments section, right? Alas, never mind those, since the battles between a built, orange Cadillac CTS-V owned by a lady named Felicia and its light Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat or dark blue Tesla Model S Plaid rivals are way more interesting. But first, as always, the first race is supposed to put everything into the proper perspective for the hero of this quick feature.
However, the videographer chose to focus the first one on the EV side of the quarter-mile affair, with the Tesla Model S easily destroying a two-door Caddy in the 9.38s to 10.06 process of rising through the event’s ranks. Secondly, from the 1:09 mark, we finally get to see (yet again catching some big air, just like on prior occasions) the orange CTS-V in 1,200-hp action, as it swiftly delivers a 9.06s to 9.72s blow to its traditional Mopar opponent.
Last, but certainly not least, from the 1:49 mark, we get to witness the heavyweight finals, where the CTS-V and Plaid marvelously duke it out for eternal ICE vs. EV glory. Since this is no ordinary Caddy but something that was lovingly modified to become a hidden monster, the result is easy to understand: 9.01s victory against a still impressive 9.43s pass from the “family EV” sedan.