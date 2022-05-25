Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Drags Lambo Urus, Someone Gets Lightly Trampled

Unfortunately, the 2022 Durango range does not include the mighty SRT Hellcat anymore, as it stops with a $68,590 SRT 392 flagship. Alas, even if it did, this three-row family SUV would still have been times cheaper than a Lambo Urus super-SUV.
So, one could easily think that Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube has prepared another odd drag and roll encounter, this time around between a couple of sporty “family” SUVs. Shockingly, though, there is one common denominator that will make them entirely comparable: weight.
Yep, the hulking three-row American SUV is just 20 lbs. (9 kg) heavier than Italy’s finest, a high-performance luxury SUV that was bred for sportiness from the very beginning. Or at least that’s what the host says, because unless scaled on the spot before the races, opinions (including the official ones) may vary wildly. But let us take this at face value: the huge Durango Hellcat looks massively cool in plum crazy attire and the contrast effect is perfect against the green scenery and a yellow Urus.
As always, Sam took both to a Canada-based windy location for the latest video feature (embedded below and uploaded on May 24th, 2022) to make sure they can enjoy the traditional drag and roll shenanigans without safety concerns. Round one of the dig series kicks off at the 2:58 mark and the allegedly lighter and underrated (official numbers say 641 hp to 710 hp) Urus comfortably wins this drag race. Then, from the 4:20 mark, they switch drivers, and the Durango launches better, narrowly keeping its slim advantage until the very end.
So, after the digs leave us undecided about a favorite, it is time for the usual real-life replicating roll races. The first skirmish (at 5:09) starts from 50 kph/30 mph, and the Urus quickly gets the jump on Durango, nailing the victory with a car-length (and a little bit) advantage. Last, but not least, comes the newly implemented 100 kph/62 mph roll (from 6:05), where the difference is even more obvious, as the Urus takes the laurels with even more car lengths.
