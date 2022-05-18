Mesmerizing 1970 Dodge Challenger Is a Plum Crazy Monster, Flexes Big-Block for Days

More on this:

1 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Poses as a Super-Rare Surprise, Not All Good News Though

2 This 1970 Dodge Challenger Shows That Superheroes Sometimes Need Help Too

3 Dodge Has Selected Its Chief Donut Maker, You Can Watch How It Went Down

4 Modified 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is More Purple Than Thanos, Just Slightly Less Evil

5 2024 Dodge Challenger “eMuscle” Packs Big CGI Horsepower and Is Burnout-Ready