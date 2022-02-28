2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X and GMC Canyon AT4 Face Snow, Ice... Cardboards

What happens when the regular string of feisty drag and roll races get interrupted by Lady Winter? Well, for Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, it is time for some plain old snow and ice fun. With a boxy twist.
Fans of the Canadian channel know very well that most of the features of this YT channel rely on traditional side-by-side quarter-mile drag and roll racing. However, the host does occasionally dabble with other things, such as regular reviews.
But these traditional features are just a drop in an ocean of classic tests. That means a twist of some kind is always in order. And when it comes to pickup trucks, it seems that Sam is not without ideas. For example, the 2022 Ford Maverick vs. 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz diagonal AWD test revealed a clear winner.
Alas, this time around, things get a lot murkier for the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X and 2022 GMC Canyon AT4. Not necessarily muddier because of the help from Lady Winter, but they certainly became icy, splashy, and snowy. With a side of Dodge Grand Caravan, as it turns out, as an MPV was stuck out there, and the team eventually had to tow it out of the precarious situation. Off-camera, unfortunately.
Anyway, back to the pickup truck comparison. The whole idea was to check out the AWD systems, suspension setup, as well as road comfort during a test that involved a bumpy, icy, snowy, and puddle-filled road. It is a time trial, but with a set margin for the speed. As well with the plight of having to make sure all empty cardboard boxes make it out alive at the end of the ordeal...
Well, there are mixed results at the end of the day. We are not going to spoil the victory, though one truck was faster than the other... Meanwhile, its opponent managed not to lose any of the “precious” cargo!
