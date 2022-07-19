BMW M3 Has Secret 700-HP Tuning Sauce, Tries a Half-Mile McLaren 765LT Drag Salad

Just because America is the land of quarter-mile dragstrips (now including four lanes, not just two) does not mean Old Continent fans do not know how to make a straight-line acceleration party.
For example, the famous Netherlands-based YouTube channel cvdzijden - Supercar Videos takes a break from filming prototypes and other cool stuff (such as the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed hoots) to pursue a supercar-level race confrontation. And the chosen venue is none other than Germany’s latest Race 1000 stage (Round 2) that took place Saturday, July 16th, on the Flugplatz Neuhardenberg strip in Neuhardenberg, Germany.
The airport tarmac is, of course, an unprepped surface – and the Race1000 format also calls for half-mile style battles, so do not expect single-digit performances. Now that you have been warned, let us proceed with the combatants. This video (embedded below) focuses on a sky-blue G80 BMW M3 Competition that was modified by Aulitzky Tuning to the brink of 700 ponies. And it was all with help from an Aulitzky ECU system, a Catback exhaust setup, a downpipe with 200 cells, and a Sport OPF.
So, that was enough to give it 700 hp and some 950 Nm / 701 lb-ft, but can it hold its half-mile ground against a 500-horsepower Audi TT RS and a brand-new McLaren 765LT? Well, the first skirmish at the 0:54 mark against the white TT RS puts everything into the proper photo-finish perspective, as the M3 beats its Aulitzky-tuned sibling by a hair: 17.001s at 262 kph / 163 mph versus 17.039s at 261 kph / 162 mph!
But then, from the 1:58 mark, the supercar heavyweight comes forward and it is sure a whole different kind of beast compared to the little and nimble Audi. As it turns out, this M3’s secret tuning sauce was not enough to make a great McLaren drag salad, thus it had to yield half-mile supremacy with a 15.91s to 17.26s result. And then disaster also struck a second time (from the 2:58 mark), as the TT RS wanted revenge and delivered swift 16.84s to 17.16s punishment…
The airport tarmac is, of course, an unprepped surface – and the Race1000 format also calls for half-mile style battles, so do not expect single-digit performances. Now that you have been warned, let us proceed with the combatants. This video (embedded below) focuses on a sky-blue G80 BMW M3 Competition that was modified by Aulitzky Tuning to the brink of 700 ponies. And it was all with help from an Aulitzky ECU system, a Catback exhaust setup, a downpipe with 200 cells, and a Sport OPF.
So, that was enough to give it 700 hp and some 950 Nm / 701 lb-ft, but can it hold its half-mile ground against a 500-horsepower Audi TT RS and a brand-new McLaren 765LT? Well, the first skirmish at the 0:54 mark against the white TT RS puts everything into the proper photo-finish perspective, as the M3 beats its Aulitzky-tuned sibling by a hair: 17.001s at 262 kph / 163 mph versus 17.039s at 261 kph / 162 mph!
But then, from the 1:58 mark, the supercar heavyweight comes forward and it is sure a whole different kind of beast compared to the little and nimble Audi. As it turns out, this M3’s secret tuning sauce was not enough to make a great McLaren drag salad, thus it had to yield half-mile supremacy with a 15.91s to 17.26s result. And then disaster also struck a second time (from the 2:58 mark), as the TT RS wanted revenge and delivered swift 16.84s to 17.16s punishment…