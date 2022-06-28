700-HP Toyota GR Supra Takes On a 900-HP Audi TT RS, Gets Gapped by Several Cars

There’s nothing like a good old German versus Japanese drag race – err, sorry, German versus German (the GR Supra is technically a BMW). On a recent episode of This Vs That, the folks at Hoonigan paired a 900-hp (912-ps) Audi TT RS against a 700-hp (709 ps)Toyota Supra GR in a drag race.
On paper, it’s easy to see which one will come out victorious in this race. The 2018 Audi RS TT might be a track weapon, but this isn’t your ordinary 2020 GR Supra. It’s a build racer used by Vargas Turbocharger Technologies for research and development. While the owners haven’t done any serious racing, the setup looks mint and ready to rumble.
Under the hood, the 2020 GR Supra comes with a turbocharged BMW B58TU engine, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, sending 700 hp (709 ps) to the rear wheels. It weighs 3,286 lbs (1,490 kgs).
On the other hand, the Audi TT RS comes with a built 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, paired to a 7-speed S-tronic transmission, making 900 hp (912 ps) on an all-wheel-drive setup. It weighs 3,100 lbs (1,406 kgs). The Audi TT RS has a few mods, including a built engine, upgraded turbo-kit, and a fuel injection system.
Off the bat, the Toyota GR Supra has a very slim chance of beating the Audi TT RS. The TT RS makes more power, weighs less, and is an all-wheel drive. The Supra, on the other hand, is a work in progress, has a rear-wheel-drive setup, weighs more, and makes considerably less power than the TT RS.
The first race was a 1,000-ft head-to-head drag race. Off the line, the 2018 Audi TT RS took the lead on the GR Supra and gapped it by several cars. According to the driver, the GR Supra had difficulty hooking up to the track. It spun a lot during take-off, giving the Audi TT RS an upper hand.
The second round was a 1,000-ft race, 50-mph (80 kph) roll that pretty much gives the Supra an upper hand. We’d like to spill the details, but we’d rather let you see what happens next in the video below.
