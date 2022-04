Toyota GR Supra Also Saves the Manual in Europe, Has New Live Lightweight Ethos

Some of them paint a positive picture of unlimited availability compared to the U.S.-specification model that only gets access to 500 units of GR Supra sports cars equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. Well, stick shift aficionados might rejoice for that but one should not forget that Old Continent Supra fans get a lower power setting for the 3.0-liter engine: 335 hp instead of America’s 382 pony count.Under the #savethemanual thread, Toyota claims to have “listened to sports car fans and customers and can confirm that a new GR Supra with six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) will be introduced in Europe soon.” So, there is neither an actual timeframe for its dealership arrival, nor is there word of a proper enhancement pack to get it on par with other cool sports cars – like the 2023 Nissan Z. Anyway, the latter is a bit irrelevant for the Old Continent, so perhaps the new 3.0-liter Live Lightweight model, Hairpin+ function, and revised model range will suffice.For starters, the new GR Supra Live Lightweight version is the most enticing novelty, as it brings not just the iMT but also additional “weight-saving measures to achieve a total reduction of 38.3 kg (84.43 lbs.), compared to the curb weight of the current 3.0-liter automatic model.” Other highlights include a fresh set of 19-inch alloy wheels, a different audio system, and the lack of leather upholstery, power adjustment, and lumbar support.From now on, the GR Supra model range will start with the 2.0-liter Live automatic as the base trim, followed by the options of adding Premium, Connect, and Sport option packs, or switching to a 3.0-liter Active automatic (plus optional Premium pack), the brand-new 3.0 Live Lightweight manual, and finally the 3.0 Premium manual becoming the new flagship-grade. Naturally, Toyota also did not forget about adding a splash of new colors either: Moareki Grey and Dawn Blue, while Matte Moonstone White arrives exclusively for the top trim.