Toyota GR Supra Also Saves the Manual in Europe, Has New Live Lightweight Ethos

Right on par with Toyota North America's limited edition A91-MT model, Toyota Europe has also debuted a “bespoke manual transmission for driving purists.” There are a few major differences, though.
Some of them paint a positive picture of unlimited availability compared to the U.S.-specification model that only gets access to 500 units of GR Supra sports cars equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. Well, stick shift aficionados might rejoice for that but one should not forget that Old Continent Supra fans get a lower power setting for the 3.0-liter engine: 335 hp instead of America’s 382 pony count.
Under the #savethemanual thread, Toyota claims to have “listened to sports car fans and customers and can confirm that a new GR Supra with six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) will be introduced in Europe soon.” So, there is neither an actual timeframe for its dealership arrival, nor is there word of a proper enhancement pack to get it on par with other cool sports cars – like the 2023 Nissan Z. Anyway, the latter is a bit irrelevant for the Old Continent, so perhaps the new 3.0-liter Live Lightweight model, Hairpin+ function, and revised model range will suffice.
For starters, the new GR Supra Live Lightweight version is the most enticing novelty, as it brings not just the iMT but also additional “weight-saving measures to achieve a total reduction of 38.3 kg (84.43 lbs.), compared to the curb weight of the current 3.0-liter automatic model.” Other highlights include a fresh set of 19-inch alloy wheels, a different audio system, and the lack of leather upholstery, power adjustment, and lumbar support.
From now on, the GR Supra model range will start with the 2.0-liter Live automatic as the base trim, followed by the options of adding Premium, Connect, and Sport option packs, or switching to a 3.0-liter Active automatic (plus optional Premium pack), the brand-new 3.0 Live Lightweight manual, and finally the 3.0 Premium manual becoming the new flagship-grade. Naturally, Toyota also did not forget about adding a splash of new colors either: Moareki Grey and Dawn Blue, while Matte Moonstone White arrives exclusively for the top trim.
