Audi TT RS Drags Camaro SS 1LE and Stick Shift Mustang GT, Someone Gets Walked

Traditional cases of America vs. Import usually do not end well for one of the parties involved. For quarter-mile dragstrip aficionados, though, there are other – more important – factors that influence the outcome.
For example, are all parties involved in stock form, or has anyone tampered with them to take advantage of the endless possibilities of the aftermarket realm? Secondly, we all know that even in the sticky environment of a prepared surface, traction is still incommensurably important? especially in an RWD vs. AWD scenario.
So, thanks to the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube and its latest video embedded below (and posted on March 18th, 2022), we might have some answers. The skirmishes seen here during dusk and nightly action took place at the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida.
And they probably involve a couple of friends, as they lined up their 2018 Audi TTRS and 2021 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE side-by-side, as seen in the quick walkaround feature from the 0:36 mark. Even better, there are also some explanations as to what is amiss for both. The exceedingly rare TT RS, for starters, has an E85 tune and some unspecified bolt-ons.
Meanwhile, the ‘Maro came to the quarter-mile party with a C8 Corvette intake manifold and its E85 tune. Naturally, the star attraction of America vs. Import show is the quattro-equipped Audi, which is now an awfully expensive $73,200 MSRP affair for model year 2022! Alas, that probably does not matter in the heat of the battle.
So, round one between America’s Camaro and Germany’s TT RS was settled in favor of the latter. And by a gross margin: 10.38s versus 11.5 seconds. Just to be sure, probably, they also ran a second pass. And their consistency is pretty darn impressive: 10.4s vs. 11.49s! But we also said something about a Blue Oval, right? Well, do stay on until the end to see both the ‘Maro and TT RS separately duke it out with a couple of Mustangs and find out which of them got walked...
