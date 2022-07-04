Classic Porsche 911 Races Tuned Honda Civic, Two Turbos Are Better Than One

Have you ever gone through a Honda phase in your life? You know, that point in which anything and everything with a VTEC engine under the hood sounds like an excellent idea? Of course, there's nothing wrong with that. But if you're going to choose a Honda with FWD, you should know these have some limitations. Opting for one with RWD is going to be more expensive, and less forgiving to drive. But today's race doesn't have an S2000 or an NSX in it.

12 photos