Japanese Drag Races Has Seven Legendary Cars Competing for Victory Down the 1/4-Mile

So you could say that today's drag race is one of the most epic all-Japanese challenges you've ever seen. The guys over at Carwow have lined up seven of the most legendary '90s sports cars that were built in the Far East.
One could argue that there's no Subaru present in this line-up, but at least we have a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI lined up for the job. And it just so happens that it's the rare Tomi Makinen edition too!
Nissan fans will be happy to see both the king, the GT-R R34, and the Silvia S15 onsite for the event. Naturally, the MK IV Supra couldn't have missed the action either, and it's joined by the Chaser too.
The car with the smallest displacement engine on the grid is, of course, the Mazda RX-7. Last but not least, Honda has a representative in this race, and it's the NSX! While all these cars are more than 20 years old now, that doesn't mean they're easily affordable.
Except for the Silvia S15, they're all around the 280-hp mark but with different torque outputs. Both the Supra and the NSX are fitted with 3.0-liter engines, but the Toyota gets up to 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) thanks to turbocharging.
Meanwhile, the RX-7 is the lightest car on the line at just 2,821 lbs (1,280 kg). But it's likely that both the GT-R and the Evo will have a big advantage during the standing quarter-mile (402 meters) runs with their complex AWD systems.
The Skyline also happens to be the heaviest car here, as it weighs 3,439 lbs (1,560 kg). That might be a problem for both the braking test and the rolling race. But instead of trying to predict what the outcome of the race will be, we'd better just watch it unfold instead.
quarter-mile is something you rarely have the chance to witness. One thing is clear from the start: the Mitsubishi might just be the strongest competitor here, as it's also the newest car on the block.
It's only on the third run of the day that we get the official telemetry results. The Evo VI TME is once again first to the finish line, recording a time of 13 seconds.
GT-R enthusiasts might be shocked to see their favorite finishing second, as the R34 was 0.5 seconds slower than the rally legend. Surprisingly, the Silvia was 0,1 seconds faster than the Supra and the RX-7, which may as well be a matter of driving skills too.
The Chaser needed 14.2 seconds to cross the line, which isn't half bad for a sedan that's usually seen at drift events. The NSX might have gapped all of its opponents if this was a time attack event, but for today it will have to settle for last.
For the rolling race, all cars will be using third gear starting from 50 mph (80 kph). The Evo VI is the first car to cross the half-mile (804 meters) finish line, with the Supra just inches behind and the GT-R in third. The only test of the day that the Mitsubishi doesn't manage to ace is the braking one. And so Godzilla walks away with one minor victory to brag about.
