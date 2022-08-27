5.0 Mustang GT Shows German-Japan Foes Who's Boss of the Drag Strip

The 2022 GT iteration of the Mustang brags with the pride-boosting mighty naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter all-American V8 power plant. With 460 HP (466 PS) and 3,752 lbs (1,7 tons), the Blue Oval legend has the best power-to-weight ratio by far – 270 HP/ton (274 PS/ton).
However, it has one extreme drawback - the muscle-iconic rear-wheel drive. Even with the 420 lb-ft of torque (570 Nm), the standing start is not as quick as its competitors. It does, however, bring a big gun to this gunfight – the 10-speed automatic gearbox.
The Germans counter this awe-inspiring drag race battleship with the race-born all-wheel-driven Audi S5. Again, the model year is 2022. Not at all eager to play by the "naturally-aspirated" rules of engagement, the cutthroat European poses with the turbocharged 2.9-liter V6.
Massively underpowered by comparison and beefed up by the AWD transmission – linked to the eight-speed automatic gearbox – the Audi numbers are modest. 354 HP (359 PS), 369 lb-ft of torque (500 Nm), 3,942 lbs. (almost 1.8 tons) of curb weight – all these figures yield a not-so-promising 198 BHP/ton (200 PS/ton).
Now, Japanese carmakers are equally famed for craftsmanship quality as the gearheads from Germany and the ever-proud boys from Dearborn. So the Infiniti Q60 RS is, by all means, a respectable adversary for the other two macho racers. It may not bear the racing-breed badge of the most famous Japanese automakers, but the Infinity has the Nissan ancestry to fight for.
Its 3.0-liter V6 gets the steroids from a pair of turbos, giving the Infinity a good 400 HP (405 PS) punching power. Put that together with the all-wheel-drive and seven automatic gears, and you might say that this is the recipe to win the race. Don't place your bets just yet, as the Q60 RS holds a dark secret – big bulk and low torque are dragging the odds down.
Four thousand and twenty pounds (1,823 kg) and only 350 lb-ft of torque (or 474 Nm) – that's not one but two severe flaws in drag racing. BHP/ton is a shade under 220, so mathematics is against it.
Mustang speed gain is! It blasts past the competition, even if the Audi is incredibly instant in taking off.
So the Mustang takes all the dig race glory with two striking comebacks, leaving the German and Japanese to fight for… who cares what? Drag racing is all about being first. Full Stop. And the 2022 Ford Mustang GT is the undisputed king of the track.
Still, the challengers demanded a rematch - in the form of a roll race or two. The Audi's AWD hits decisively hard from 32 mph (50 kph), with the Ford quick on its tail. However, the last race of the day is a complete math-breaking, myth-busting surprise. The Audi – in automatic mode – loses catastrophically. As for the victor, check the video and see who gets the spoils.
However, it has one extreme drawback - the muscle-iconic rear-wheel drive. Even with the 420 lb-ft of torque (570 Nm), the standing start is not as quick as its competitors. It does, however, bring a big gun to this gunfight – the 10-speed automatic gearbox.
The Germans counter this awe-inspiring drag race battleship with the race-born all-wheel-driven Audi S5. Again, the model year is 2022. Not at all eager to play by the "naturally-aspirated" rules of engagement, the cutthroat European poses with the turbocharged 2.9-liter V6.
Massively underpowered by comparison and beefed up by the AWD transmission – linked to the eight-speed automatic gearbox – the Audi numbers are modest. 354 HP (359 PS), 369 lb-ft of torque (500 Nm), 3,942 lbs. (almost 1.8 tons) of curb weight – all these figures yield a not-so-promising 198 BHP/ton (200 PS/ton).
Now, Japanese carmakers are equally famed for craftsmanship quality as the gearheads from Germany and the ever-proud boys from Dearborn. So the Infiniti Q60 RS is, by all means, a respectable adversary for the other two macho racers. It may not bear the racing-breed badge of the most famous Japanese automakers, but the Infinity has the Nissan ancestry to fight for.
Its 3.0-liter V6 gets the steroids from a pair of turbos, giving the Infinity a good 400 HP (405 PS) punching power. Put that together with the all-wheel-drive and seven automatic gears, and you might say that this is the recipe to win the race. Don't place your bets just yet, as the Q60 RS holds a dark secret – big bulk and low torque are dragging the odds down.
Four thousand and twenty pounds (1,823 kg) and only 350 lb-ft of torque (or 474 Nm) – that's not one but two severe flaws in drag racing. BHP/ton is a shade under 220, so mathematics is against it.
Mustang speed gain is! It blasts past the competition, even if the Audi is incredibly instant in taking off.
So the Mustang takes all the dig race glory with two striking comebacks, leaving the German and Japanese to fight for… who cares what? Drag racing is all about being first. Full Stop. And the 2022 Ford Mustang GT is the undisputed king of the track.
Still, the challengers demanded a rematch - in the form of a roll race or two. The Audi's AWD hits decisively hard from 32 mph (50 kph), with the Ford quick on its tail. However, the last race of the day is a complete math-breaking, myth-busting surprise. The Audi – in automatic mode – loses catastrophically. As for the victor, check the video and see who gets the spoils.